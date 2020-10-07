NEWBURYPORT – A second James Steam Mill employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, the first such case since May, according to the management company that oversees the Charles Street apartment complex.
There are 99 federally subsidized apartments in the building for people 62 and older and people with disabilities. The former mill building is overseen by SHP Management Corp., a private company, and not the Newburyport Housing Authority.
Word of the positive case was posted on a flyer in the building Monday. The flyer encourages residents to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by wearing masks or face coverings, staying 6 feet away from others, washing hands often, and other steps to prevent the spread of the potentially fatal virus.
SMS Management President Matt Brucker declined to offer many specifics regarding the employee, citing health privacy laws, but said the individual was "someone in the building regularly."
"We understand people are concerned," Brucker said, adding that those who might have been in close contact with the employee have been contacted by on-site staff.
In April, a contractor who worked in the building tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, officials warned residents and sanitized the complex.
In late May or early June, a resident tested positive for COVID-19, prompting management to issue another warning to all residents.
Brucker acknowledged additional cases could be reported in the months to come and said residents and staff all should act like anyone they see may be infected with the coronavirus.
"We encourage people to stay vigilant," he said.
Clive Lee, a resident, said he was stymied when he asked management if he needed to self-quarantine for 14 days.
"As you know, we cannot share any information about the specific individual that was exposed or contracted COVID 19," an SHP Management Corp. official replied to Lee via email. "Residents should always take the proper precautions when leaving their unit and going out into public. It’s important that we don’t let our guard down until a vaccine is created and that we all continue to practice proper social distancing guidance provided by the CDC in order to protect oneself and the people around them."
In an email, Lee said residents were concerned for the employee's well-being but questioned why management would resume the installation of new kitchens.
"During the installation, an SHP employee is always present in the apartment. How many of those residents have been exposed?" Lee wrote.
Lee also said despite multiple people in the building contracting the virus, some residents still skirt CDC guidelines.
"Unfortunately, there are still residents who do not wear masks, or wear a mask that doesn’t cover their nose – shame on their selfish behavior," Lee wrote.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
