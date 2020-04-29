NEWBURYPORT – City officials reported late Tuesday night that a second Newburyport resident died from COVID-19, the fifth person in Greater Newburyport to succumb to the virus in the past month.
A press release from City Hall cited the second Newburyport death but gave no information about the victim’s age or sex. The state Department of Public Health reported late Wednesday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city had risen from 41 to 46. The people who most recently tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
On Tuesday, Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury and Salisbury, said an elderly woman died from the virus in Amesbury, the third death in that city.
On Monday, he said a woman in her 60s and an elderly woman died from the virus, which has claimed more than 3,150 lives in Massachusetts and almost 60,000 across the country. Two weeks ago, a Salisbury man died from COVID-19.
In Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury, health officials have said residents who test positive for the coronavirus are being monitored during a 14-day quarantine period under state Department of Public Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
In its daily emailed update, the Beth Israel Lahey hospital network reported Anna Jaques Hospital had 15 positive COVID-19 cases, including two patients in the intensive care unit, and 13 suspected positive cases as of Wednesday morning. Two AJH employees also were listed as testing positive for the coronavirus.
Elsewhere, Morris reported Amesbury had 68 active cases but DPH said there were 72. Morris and DPH reported Salisbury had 33 positive COVID-19 cases.
“Hopefully, we will level off,” Morris said.
New Hampshire health officials said Seabrook had 25 active cases Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day.
The DPH reported Wednesday that Georgetown had 29 cases, Groveland had 14, Merrimac had 16 positive cases, Newbury stood at six, West Newbury reported five and Rowley reported 28.
The state is providing information about COVID-19 cases and residents subject to quarantine in Massachusetts and by county on its website.
Following the guidance of state and federal officials, the City of Newburyport has undertaken the following measures:
All public gatherings are banned. People must maintain a distance of 6 feet in public.
Public playgrounds are closed to the public. Athletic fields and courts and fields are closed except for passive recreation.
The Plum Island parking lot is closed and all parking is prohibited on public streets.
Masks are required to be warn by the general public and employees at essential businesses open to the public.
The Board of Health orders that social distancing of 6 feet or more be practiced at all times.
Evictions for residential and commercial tenants are banned during this emergency.
Newburyport schools are closed for the rest of the school year; City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. Residents and business owners needing to conduct business with the city should call 978-465-4413 or visit the city’s website.
All senior center activities are canceled, with the exception of the Meals on Wheels Program
Newburyport Public Library is closed and Newburyport Youth Services is closed and all programs suspended until further notice.
All Police and Fire Department lobbies and stations are closed to the public, with the exception of the vestibule at the front entrance to the police station, which is for emergencies only.
Residents are encouraged to call the departments’ business lines for all nonemergency matters. The Police Department’s business line is 978-462-4411 and the Fire Department’s business line is 978-465-4427.
As always, call 911 for any emergency. All emergency services are fully functional and prepared.
The Newburyport Police and Fire Departments remain fully staffed and prepared to respond to any emergency.
On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker extended the closure of nonessential businesses until May 18.
