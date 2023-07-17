NEWBURYPORT — The Atkinson Common Rock Tower is inching closer to reopening to the public with the second phase of its improvement project expected to begin this month.
The 50-foot tower replaced a wooden observation tower in 1936 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.
But the rock tower is in decline, views are obstructed by trees, its stairs are rotting, the windows are barricaded, and the gates are welded shut.
The Belleville Improvement Society began its “Save the Rock Tower” campaign in 2018. Kim Turner, the city’s manager of special projects, said the group spent $100,000 on the first phase of the project, which saw replacement of the stairway with a temporary wooden structure to provide access and the installation of steel beams to improve stability.
Deteriorating concrete was repaired and a coating of epoxy sealer was applied for $59,950.
Turner received a Community Preservation Act grant of about $60,000 for the project’s second phase, which will see an epoxy coating applied to the exposed concrete. CPA funding matches state money with proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge.
“That will stop any further deterioration of the materials at the rock tower and the work should be done this summer,” she said.
Turner said APC Services of New England in Topsfield was awarded the bid to perform the Phase 2 work.
“They should be beginning the work fairly soon,” she said. “They hope to start this month.”
A roofing enclosure will need to be installed over the stairway to prevent precipitation from penetrating the tower, according to Turner. She said a new stairway and railing system would then be installed as the project proceeds.
“We would be cleaning and repointing some of the masonry at the upper level outside,” she said. “Then, the final phase would be rebuilding the basement-level access with a bulkhead.”
Parks Manager Mike Hennessey said the city looks forward to when it can reopen the rock tower to the public.
“We’re hoping that we can open it throughout the season here and there and have tours and things like that,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal.”
Mayor Sean Reardon said Atkinson Common is one of the city’s hidden gems and he was glad to see the $54,000 tennis court resurfacing project recently completed there thanks to CPA funding.
“There’s a lot of good work going on around the city and the Atkinson Common Rock Tower and tennis courts projects are great examples of CPA projects,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.