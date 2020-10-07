WEST NEWBURY — A second Pentucket Regional High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Tuesday.
This case is reportedly not connected to the other COVID-19 case at the high school, which the district was informed of Friday.
In accordance with district protocol, school officials are working with the local Board of Health to conduct contact tracing. Custodians have cleaned the school with a special focus on any areas the student may have frequented.
In a video livestreamed Tuesday on YouTube, Bartholomew answered some of the frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19 protocol in the district with Diane Dardeno, a public health nurse who works with West Newbury, Groveland and Merrimac.
Bartholomew said when planning initially began in the late spring and early summer, he thought a single positive COVID-19 case would prompt the district to shut down immediately.
Speaking about how that thought pattern has changed, Dardeno said, "It really needs to be considered whether or not there's community spread within the school itself. If there's no community spread within the school, then there's no reason to close the schools down."
Individuals are considered "close contacts" of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 if they have been within 6 feet of that person for longer than 15 minutes.
With all students wearing masks and all desks set up at least 6 feet apart in every classroom, Dardeno said it's a "completely different situation" than what it would be if those desks were closer together because classes "are obviously longer than 15 minutes."
Though the state gave districts the option to create an in-person model with 3 feet distancing as opposed to the preferred 6 feet, Bartholomew said the 6 feet distancing was best for the district in terms of preventing any COVID-19 spread.
Dardeno agreed, saying the district "would most likely be closed at this point" if it had opted for the 3 feet distancing model.
To watch the full video, go to www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCA-g66QsRg.
