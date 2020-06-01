SALISBURY – A second woman faces possible charges related to a street brawl near Broadway last Wednesday that was captured on video and posted on social media.
Neyleisha Marquez, 19, of Framingham, was sent a summons recently to appear in Newburyport District Court on charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and affray (fighting in a public place in a way that disturbs the peace).
Last week, Isis Yailenne Dominguez, 21, of Fitchburg, was issued a summons to face the same charges, according to Salisbury police.
It was initially reported that Dominguez alone faced a disorderly conduct charge. But since last week’s interview with Salisbury police Chief Thomas Fowler, he was made aware of additional charges.
According to Salisbury police, Detective Keith Forget was able to identify both combatants from the video and then track them down.
“I am very disappointed with the actions of a few visitors that day. We strive to have a safe environment for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” Fowler said.
The brawl took place during a busy day at Salisbury Beach that, according to police, drew a slew of people from New Hampshire and other parts of Massachusetts. The video and other photos taken of Salisbury Beach that day showed few people were wearing masks or practicing social distancing, which can help to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone with further information about the fight is asked to call Detective Forget at the Salisbury Police Department, 978-465-3121.
