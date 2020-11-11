AMESBURY — Last weekend’s earthquake could help a local high school teacher better study future seismic events.
On Sunday morning, New England was hit by a magnitude-3.6 earthquake that originated off the coast of New Bedford just after 9 a.m.
Although the quake’s magnitude would not be enough to get the average Californian out of bed, it was the strongest temblor that Massachusetts has experienced since 1976 and was felt as far away as Long Island, New York.
Mark Casto, a geology and earth science teacher at Amesbury High School, said the earthquake Sunday came at a unique time for him.
Casto was able to get his hands on a research-quality seismometer that he set up at the high school thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Toshiba America Foundation in 2007. The quake was the first his seismometer ever recorded in Massachusetts, Casto said.
“It was small, yet significant,” he said.
Casto recently submitted another grant proposal to Toshiba for $10,000 to have the seismometer installed outside the school. He hopes his proposal can now be pushed forward.
“To get good ground motion, you really can’t run a seismometer in a school building because of all of the footsteps and everything,” he explained. “Luckily enough, this happened on the weekend. So I got a really clean signature of the earthquake, which is not very common when you run a seismometer in a school building. To think that there was also a decent earthquake right after I submitted the grant was unexpected.”
The Northeast was well overdue for such an earthquake, he said.
“The Northeast corridor is one of the seismic rifts in our country,” Casto said. “We don’t get frequent earthquakes but we have known to in the past. We haven’t had a significant-sized earthquake in 200 or 300 years.”
Microcontinents — continental crustal fragments — have been hitting the Northeast and pieces of them make up Massachusetts.
“The lines that separate those different pieces are fault lines,” he said. “They don’t move frequently but, when they do move, it is noticeable.”
Casto shared his findings with his geology class Tuesday and said the students wondered why he advised them to buy earthquake insurance.
“Most of them said, ‘I have been alive for so many years and I have never even felt a vibration,’” Casto said. “I like to bring up the fact that we do experience earthquakes. But, they are so few and far between that we haven’t experienced a 6.0.”
Casto added that he is trying to increase his students’ awareness of the Earth and its movements.
“This is possible in New England,” Casto said. “So, if you are in a major earthquake, get into a doorway. It is structurally sound. You also don’t want to run outside because you could expose yourself to power lines and things of that nature.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
