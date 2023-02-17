WEST NEWBURY — Despite aesthetic concerns, the Select Board affirmed its previous vote to have a state-installed overhead sign on the Rocks Village Bridge. The goal is to prevent large trucks from attempting to cross the vital link between the town and Haverhill.
The board also agreed at its meeting Monday to have the state Department of Transportation install a yellow striker bar at West Newbury’s entrance to the span, located at the nexus of Bridge Street and River Road.
The bridge has been closed three times in the past four years due to damage from large trucks – as well as a multiyear closure for a $14.1 million state restoration project beginning in 2013.
Commuters and businesses in Haverhill, Merrimac, southern New Hampshire, West Newbury and neighboring communities – as well as the Pentucket Regional School District and Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School – are greatly affected when the bridge is not available.
The bridge reopened in October after being closed since mid-March. The closure caused major frustration – and a financial impact in many cases – for commuters who regularly used the bridge to get to work or school, and businesses that served communities on either side.
In conjunction with the repairs, MassDOT developed a local and regional sign plan to highlight the vertical clearance restriction on the bridge.
Local officials initially opposed the state’s sign plan – concerned that what had been proposed was unnecessarily large and not in keeping with the area’s rural character.
The two-lane, steel hybrid truss bridge, originally built in 1794, was known at that time as the Merrimack Bridge. Its current incarnation includes a hand-operated historic swing span constructed by Boston Bridge Works in 1883. It is 812 feet long with a main span of 192 feet and a 24-foot-wide roadway, according to state records.
The vote Monday came after a lengthy discussion that included an email from John Gregg of MassDOT to Public Works Director Wayne Amaral.
Gregg reported that Haverhill officials and the Rocks Village Historic District Commission will not allow the state to install a similar warning at the western end of the bridge. Instead, the local officials proposed that MassDOT install a striker bar.
“At this time, I’d like to ask if the town of West Newbury (was) interested in installing a striker bar on the east side of the bridge, and, if so, would the town still want MassDOT to proceed with the installation of the overhead sign structure?” Gregg stated.
The yellow striker bar would be 7 inches by 12 inches and include white reflective strips.
“It would be centered over the roadway so that a truck could not drive around it,” Gregg wrote.
Board members were unanimous in their support for the striker bar but had mixed feelings about a large overhead sign indicating there is a 12-foot, 6-inch clearance limit for vehicles using the bridge.
“I hate it aesthetically and I’m not convinced it will make a difference,” board member Wendy Reed said Monday.
In light of all the bridge-related signs now installed around West Newbury, Reed asked if the one sign at the bridge’s entrance would really prevent someone from driving across. But she ultimately agreed to defer to whatever Amaral recommended.
Board Chairperson David Archibald said the other signs appeared more informational than directive. They didn’t “jump out at you” and are easier for a driver to ignore, he added.
“I don’t want to do it aesthetically, either – but we can’t have this happen again,” Archibald said, referring to closing the bridge last spring for multiple months following structural damage caused by a large truck.
Amaral agreed the large sign was “obnoxious” but if the goal were to prevent future bridge closures, a large sign with a striker bar attached to the bottom is the way to go. The board eventually voted unanimously to support his choice, after which member Rick Parker added, “None of us are happy about it.”
Earlier this year, officials in Haverhill and West Newbury urged the state to permanently close the bridge to large trucks. But MassDOT rejected the idea, saying the 2013 restoration project was designed to make the structure accessible to all types of traffic.
