NEWBURY — Residents registered to vote in the Tuesday, May 10, Newbury town election will do so on Tuesday, May 10. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents in Precinct 1 vote at Firefighter’s Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave. Residents in Precinct 2 vote at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St. With any questions regarding the election, contact Town Clerk Leslie Haley at 978-465-0862. Or, by email: townclerk@townofnewbury.org.
Two contested races highlight this year’s candidate profiles: Select Board and Board of Health.
Candidates for Board of Health are Alba Gouldthorpe, who is seeking another term on this board, and Ginny King.
Candidates for Select Board are Bill DiMaio, who serves as vice chair of the Council on Aging Board of Directors, and Dana Packer.
Candidates for Triton Regional School Committee are Derek R. Estella and Matthew Landers.
Board of Health
Name: Ginny King
Age: 37
Education: B.S. Nutritional Science; M.P.H. Public Health; Board Certified Advanced Practice Clinical Dietitian; multiple certifications in fitness modalities.
Address: 155 Scotland Road
Occupation: Dietitian, Educator, Fitness Instructor, Wife, Mom
Previous elected and/or volunteer experience: Co-Chair Northeast Massachusetts Dietetic Association (NEMDA), 2019-present; Triton Wellness Committee, 2019-present; Newbury Elementary School Council, 2018-Present
How long have you been in town? Since 2013
Why are you running? According to the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards, Boards of Health are made up of people from every walk of life who care about the well-being of their community. I care about the well-being of Newbury and am looking forward to getting involved and giving back to my community.
What are the top three issues facing Newbury at this moment and why?
These are the top three nutrition-related issues facing Newbury at this moment:
1. Food Insecurity: The Newbury / First Parish Food Pantry reported that for Q1 in 2022, volunteers served an average of 376 people each Friday, which was the highest weekly average of any quarter in the Pantry’s history. While the food pantry also serves other neighboring towns, this increase highlights the concern many residents are facing in regard to the rising cost of food and other basic necessities.
2. Agriculture: Wholesome, nutritious food is a vital commodity. The town boards would benefit from ongoing collaboration with the other boards to preserve Newbury’s rich farming history and to ensure residents have access to local foods regardless of disruptions in the state, national or global food supply chain. Support of regenerative farming, assessment of soil quality, and evaluation of pesticide use all merit attention.
3 Emergency Preparedness: Whether it’s another pandemic, natural disaster, or supply chain disruptions, Newbury needs to be prepared as a town to face such issues with confidence. It would behoove the town to focus on preventative measures and to highlight the importance of basic health principles: a healthful diet, physical activity, adequate sleep, and stress management.
While public health is more than just food, nutrition, and agriculture, they are central to our overall health and well-being. Our diets are deeply tied to the environment and vice versa.
What is your biggest fear for Newbury’s future? Fear is too dramatic and negative of a word. Instead, I am optimistic that Newbury will continue to honor its rich culture and history and preserve its diverse landscape. But all the while being open to new ideas, ways of doing things, and choosing pieces of the modern world that enhance – but don’t usurp – its uniqueness. Newbury’s future is bright if it can enhance and support the health of its residents.
Name: Alba Gouldthorpe
Age: 87
Education: Graduate of high school, Arlington, Mass. Business course.
Address: 7 Plum Island Road
Occupation: Member, Newbury Board of Health. Earlier business career included working as head cashier for a Newburyport hardware store. Also worked as an accountant. Mom, grandmother, great-grandmother. Volunteer service for the American Red Cross, volunteer service at Anna Jaques Hospital, lector at Immaculate Conception Church.
Reason for running: As she said during the April 12 candidate forum, Gouldthorpe loves her work on the Board of Health.
Select BoardName: William F. DiMaio
Age: 76
Education: BA, MBA Boston University
Address: 12 Orchard St., Byfield
Occupation: Retired Manufacturing Plant Manager, General Electric Co. Aircraft Engine Group, Lynn.
Previous elected and/or volunteer experience: Newbury Constable 2018 to present; Newbury Veterans Grave Officer 2020 to present; Board of Directors, Council on Aging 2020 to present; Vice Chair, Board of Directors, Council on Aging June 2021 to present; Championed the proclamation of Newbury as a Purple Heart Town March 29, 2022.
How long have you been in town? 44 years.
Why are you running?
I am running for Select Board because I care deeply about the town. I care about its history, character, future, residents, and employees. I have a demonstrated track record of town involvement, with the passion, skills, vision, and drive to help Newbury continue to be the preferred town for many more generations to call home. With your vote, I commit to: Integrity; Preservation and protection of the town’s character; Fiscal Responsibility; Transparency; Diversity; Inclusiveness; Data-driven decision making; Listening to people’s concerns; Supporting all residents; Respect for the people and officials.
Top three issues facing Newbury at this moment and why:
Town Hall Solution
Newbury town offices currently cost the taxpayer $177,000 annually. Through sound financial planning and methodical savings, the town has set aside in a special account about $1,500,000 earmarked for a Town Hall solution. In addition, at the currently available rates, the rent we now pay would fund an additional $4,000,000 (approximately) that would be paid off in 30 years. This means that the town could borrow up to approximately $4 million additional dollars with zero taxpayer impact. The town owns the land at 25 High Road and has brought in municipal water and sewer to that location to serve Newbury’s municipal buildings (the Town Hall, Police and Fire Stations). I look forward to finding a Town Hall solution in the near future located at 25 High Road with minimal taxpayer impact.
Council On Aging – Beyond Kent Way
The relocation of the COA to Kent Way is a temporary solution that comes with an expense after the ARPA grant timeline expires in 4½ years. I look forward to planning a COA solution in the near future that meets the demands of our growing senior population.
Morgan Avenue Fire Station Solution
For the safety of our firefighters and accommodation of fire apparatus, I look forward to finding a fire station solution in the near future located at 25 High Road/Morgan Ave. with minimal taxpayer impact.
Biggest Fear for Newbury’s future:
Plum Island and Coastal Resiliency
Concern for climate change resulting in erosion, flooding and access. How will it impact housing, residents, restaurants, and other businesses physically and economically? How will it effect the wildlife and bird population located in our National Wildlife Refuge, our prized clamming areas. Will it upset the ecological balance of our marsh area? These are entire island concerns, not just Newbury.
The Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program (MVP) grants provide support for towns to begin the process of planning for climate change resiliency and implementing priority projects. Discussion and collaboration at the State and local level must continue.
Name: Dana John Packer
Age: 64
Education: graduate from Triton Regional High School class of 1976. Completed undergraduate school at Nathaniel Hawthorne College in Antrim N.H., received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and an Associate of Science in Professional Pilot and Aviation Administration.
Address: 227 Middle Road, Byfield.
Occupation: I have been a pilot all my life, soloed at the Plum Island Airport when I was 16 years old. Was a Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor there until I joined the Air Force in 1983. 1990 I left active duty to continue my Commerical Aviation career. I got hired that year by Northwest Airlines who then merged with Delta Airlines, during my 30 years in that capacity I was flying C-5’s in the Air Force Reserves at Westover AFB in Chicopee.
How long have you lived in town: My family has been in Newbury politics for decades, I have however had limited ability to participate in elected and/or volunteer for the Town of Newbury, due to my commitment to my country and family while juggling one full time job, based at JFK in New York City and almost full-time job at Westover. In October of 2001 the President of the United States mobilized/activated Westover AFB to participate in Desert Storm.
Other than the seven years on active duty at Charleston Air Force Base in S.C., I have been a Newbury resident my entire life.
Why are you running?: Most people have seen the turmoil and discourse that has been surrounding our Select Board over the past few years our members have been divided into two groups. Last year I wanted to run for the position because I can unite the board into one cohesive body that can work together as a team, the same holds true now. What Newbury needs is an outsider to the political stronghold that has plagued us for the past few years but has the indirect involvement of being a Newbury insider. I believe my lack of elected and/or volunteer experience gives me the edge, the right choice for Newbury. I will bring leadership, respect, and integrity to the Select Board, I will leave my emotions at the door and base my decisions on facts, data and merit.
What are the top three issues facing Newbury and why: A new Town Hall providing employees a state of the art, work environment,
Creating an amazing space for our seniors where they can create, explore, and share their experiences with family.
Tackling the old and new state requirements regarding affordable housing requirements, whether it be 40B or the new challenge of Section 3A of MGL c. 40A, the multi-family zoning requirements for MBTA communities.
I do not have any fears for what the future holds for Newbury, we have a solid footing and some very intelligent folks on our boards and committees. I am ready to face the challenges that the future will bring.
