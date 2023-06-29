NEWBURY — Any musical encores will need to be over by 7 p.m. at the Sunset Club this summer and beyond, as part of its new entertainment license approved Tuesday by the Select Board.
Restaurant co-owner Beau Sturm wanted to offer live music until 8 p.m., an alteration to his last license that allowed live music until 7 p.m.
Neighbors balked at the idea of having music that late, citing noise concerns with one neighbor going as far as suggesting the town shut down the Old Point Road club. After much debate, Select Board members ended up siding with residents.
"That is consistent with what we did the last time they had a license," Select Board Chairperson Alicia Greco said.
Greco added that the restaurant's license will be valid until the end of the year and covers music played by a live band.
She also said some of the restaurant's neighbors were in attendance during Tuesday night's meeting and the license is always up for review.
"If there's a problem, the residents can always come back," she said. "Ownership also knows that they have to be respectful of the neighbors and they passed out their phone numbers to a few people. It was very accommodating."
Sturm appeared to leave the meeting in good spirits, telling a reporter on Thursday he was grateful to the Select Board for approving the entertainment license and will continue to strive to be the best neighbor he can.
"We want to be a business that Newbury and Plum Island can be proud of," he said. "We're very proud of what we have done at this point and how we improved the aesthetic of the island and what we can provide to the town and the community. We know we can't please everybody but we'll try to be better neighbors."
One of the residents who complained earlier this month, Kevin Hunt of 10th Street, wrote a letter to the Select Board detailing what he called several hours of music from a reggae-rap band that played at the restaurant over Memorial Day weekend. Hunt apparently let science do the talking, using an instrument to document how loud it got. According to Hunt, he registered 74 decibels from his home, 300 yards away.
Similar bands have played at the restaurant in the past and have always been loud and annoying, according to Hunt, who said he would favor permitting acoustic music and limiting the days it is allowed.
Hunt also suggested repositioning the bands 180 degrees to face the bridge and away from his residential neighborhood.
Greco advised neighbors to reach out to the restaurants owner if they have a problem, first, before approaching the town.
"If they don't have any recourse there, they can come back to the town and we can take another look at it," she said.
During the same meeting, Select Board members approved Thomas Ryan's business license for his new parking lot, Plum Island Beach Walk LLC at 49 Northern Blvd. Like the Sunset Club's application, Ryan's proposal drew considerable flak from neighbors concerned about potentially dozens of additional cars in the area.
The lot, which formerly operated as Wheelhouse Parking, is nonconforming with its use as a parking lot previously grandfathered. A business license was last issued for Geraldine Dore Trust in 2022. When Dore died in 2021, her heirs inherited the property.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
