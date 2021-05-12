WEST NEWBURY -- Members of the Select Board said recently that getting the Middle Street Bridge project shovel-ready in hopes of possible federal funding is the best response to recent news that costs to complete the job have spiked significantly.
That’s why the board will ask voters at an outdoor Town Meeting on May 22 to transfer $600,000 from the Capital Stabilization Account to support its share of costs for the bridge project, which connects Middle Street to Plummer Spring Road in Newburyport. A separate warrant article seeks to transfer $700,000 from Free Cash into Capital Stabilization, in large part to help pay for the bridge work.
Split between the town and the neighboring city, costs for the project, once estimated at $2.6 million, are now predicted to run closer to $3.4 million. Because the bridge spans a drinking water supply, permitting requirements, costs and complexity of the project are substantial.
The price tag is offset by a $1 million MassWorks grant that West Newbury received and a $500,000 Small Bridge grant which the state awarded to Newburyport to support engineering and design. The remaining cost to each community is approximately $942,500, according to updated estimates provided by BSC Group, the project’s design engineer.
The proposed transfer was unanimously supported by the Finance Committee and earned top priority ranking from the Capital Improvements Committee. In its recently issued appropriations booklet for the upcoming Town Meeting, the Finance Board said it was critical to have “the funds in place to move forward with this project once it is ready to begin construction.”
If approved, the $600,000 would provide for the permitting and design work on the span, which serves as the most direct route to Anna Jacques Hospital for many people in town.
Last month, the board briefly toyed with the idea of raising the request from Capital Stabilization to $900,000 in anticipation of the additional costs. But ultimately the unanimous agreement was to stick to the original $600,000 transfer for now.
At a meeting on Monday, Select Board member Rick Parker suggested speaking with BSC Group about modifying the project to repair instead of replace the bridge. It would be good to get input from another firm with no ties to the project as well, he said.
Board member David Archibald noted that getting permitting and other necessary requirements in order for a “good infrastructure project” also made sense. Money put into the stabilization account did not necessarily have to be spent, he noted, and stressed that the degree to which costs for the project had escalated was “very disappointing.”
“It’s also disappointing that Newburyport may no longer support it,” said Parker, somewhat vaguely. It was important for the town to keep its options for lower cost alternatives open, he said.
“I think this makes a lot of sense,” agreed Town Manager Angus Jennings, saying he would approach engineers about possible alternatives.
The bridge was closed to vehicles in 2018 following a failure in the spandrel support wall.
Monday’s meeting was the first for Wendy Reed, who was chosen as the newest member of the board at the Town Election on May 3. The board reorganized, choosing Parker as chair, Archibald as vice chair and Reed as clerk.
In other business, the board agreed to bring a warrant article to Town Meeting voters to adopt Cortland Road as a public way. The street was previously accepted as a town road, but was inadvertently never recorded as such. It was built to subdivision regulations and has been receiving town services since 2006.
The board discussed the possibility of providing trash and recycling services to 56 households in the Ocean Meadow housing development as well as the ability for the Council on Aging to access the Town Annex for limited capacity use in the event of inclement weather during its outdoor programs, such as yoga, zumba, tai chi, art and quilting classes.
Dennis Lucey was appointed to the Zoning Board of Appeals; special event permits were granted to Myopia Hunt Club for May 11, 22, and June 1; and a Yukon Sports half marathon was approved on June 13. The sports group will make a donation to the new Page School playground. The annual Garden Club plant sale is this Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the Training Field. Rain Date is Sunday.
The Select Board opened with an executive session to discuss strategy for contract negotiations with police, public safety dispatch and non-union personnel along with other issues that the Open Meeting Law exempts from discussion in public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.