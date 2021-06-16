SALISBURY — A member of the Board of Selectmen admitted Monday night the town could have done a better job of communication about a recent cleanup at the Longhill Cemetery that sparked anger from some in the community.
"We could have handled that better," Selectman Freeman Condon said. "I have family members that are buried there. Their grave is just as sacred to me and yours is to you."
The town came under fire from residents and nonresidents last month when a spring cleanup by the Public Works Department at the cemetery resulted in family urns, clay pots and even benches being removed.
Although the Cemetery Commission had approved of the cleanup and cemetery rules were posted, many people were unhappy when photos of the discarded items in a pile at the DPW lot on Lafayette Road showed up on social media last month.
Former longtime Bridge Road resident Rosemary Decie appeared before the Board of Selectmen during the public comment section of the board's June 14 meeting and said that she also had a family urn and its base removed from her parents' grave sites and taken to the DPW lot.
"If I followed the rules, the urn would be on someone else's grave," Decie said.
Decie said she was happy to work with the town to come up with a compromise that works for all involved.
"I am willing to sit down and try to figure out something that I can do to put the urn and the base back," she said. "My mother put that there when my father passed away, which was over 60 years ago. It has been in that location for over 60 years and has not interfered with mowing or any other thing that has gone on in the cemetery in all of that time."
Condon told Decie he believed the town's communication was poor and said he hopes there are compromises available to all involved.
"I pledge to you that I will try to work in that regard," he said. "Our only goal was to make the cemetery a better place."
Decie also told the selectmen she had gone to the DPW lot and was taken to her discarded urn and base. She showed the board photos of what she found.
"When I went back there and saw it, it broke my heart, it really did," she said. "To see people's things just thrown around and not in any semblance of order. Things were broken and it really broke my heart. Those are people's things and those belong to their grandparents and their parents and even children that are buried there."
Decie was advised to contact the Cemetery Commission. She said she had sent them an email and mailed a letter to the commission but has heard nothing in return.
Although the four members of the Cemetery Commission are listed on the town's website, no contact information for individual members, or the board itself is provided.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said in an email Tuesday that town boards and commissions operate on a volunteer basis and do not have direct contact information listed on the website.
"Letters may be sent to the commission at Town Hall (5 Beach Road, Salisbury, MA 01952), or members of the public may attend meetings and speak during the public comment portion of the agenda," Harrington said.
Decie said on Tuesday that she grew up in Salisbury but recently moved to Newburyport and is no longer a resident. But she added that she would be willing to serve on the Cemetery Commission, if it was feasible for the town.
Decie also said she will gladly go to a Cemetery Commission meeting. According to Harrington, the Cemetery Commission will next meet on Friday, July 2.
"I am trying to figure out something that we can do and I'm sure I'm not the only person that this has happened to," Decie said. "I am just trying all of the avenues that I can to be able to rectify this."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
