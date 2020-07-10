MERRIMAC – Residents will have a chance to vote for a selectman when they go into the voting booth – or mail in their ballot – in the November general election.
Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said first-term Selectman Ralph Spencer resigned his seat June 29.
Spencer’s letter of resignation did not specify the reason for his abrupt departure. He was elected to the board in May 2018. Spencer, who also served as the town’s fire chief for many years, declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday.
Lay Sabbagh notified the two other selectmen of the vacancy earlier this week. Selectmen Joel Breen and Holly Moran unanimously voted to conduct a special town election to choose Spencer’s successor to coincide with the presidential election Nov. 3.
Registered voters interested in running for Spencer’s seat can take out nomination papers by emailing the town clerk’s office at townclerk@townofmerrimac.com or by calling 978-346-8013.
Nomination papers will be available Monday and potential selectman candidates must obtain signatures from 34 registered voters and submit them to the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, 2 School St., Merrimac MA, 01860, by Sept. 30.
Merrimac residents can expect to receive an application to vote by mail in the state primary in September as well as the special town election and the presidential election in November, Lay Sabbagh said.
“People here will receive a state ballot and they will also receive a local ballot which will feature the vacancy for the Board of Selectmen seat,” Lay Sabbagh said. “The state ballot for the September primary election should be sent out by the Secretary of State’s Office by July 15.”
She said vote-by-mail applications can be filled out and returned to her office.
“I would be happy to mail them an early voting ballot along with a return envelope,” she said. “They can then return those ballots to me and they will be put into the ballot box right away.”
The annual spring town election was held at Sweetsir School in June. The school will also be the location for the November elections.
“We are still working out the details for the primary election,” Lay Sabbagh said. “Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew is still not sure whether school will be in session at that time. So we are working out the details.”
