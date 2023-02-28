SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen held public hearings for issues including the changing of ownership of a strip club and alterations to a sports bar and grill as part of its meeting Monday night.
The board held a public hearing at 7:45 p.m. regarding the changing of ownership of Ten’s Show Club, located at 11 North End Blvd. Owner Mark Filtranti sought to sell to brothers Peter and Robert DePesa.
Selectman Wilma McDonald brought up the club’s good history under Filtranti.
“We never had problems when Mark owned the place, it was just kind of self-contained and we had very little calls for the police or anything like that. and I just hope it continues,” McDonald said.
Robert DePesa assured her that would be the case.
“Just a little background, Mark and I have been business partners for 17 years with two other establishments. and so I’ve been a liquor license holder for 25 years, and I’m very familiar with the industry, my brother and myself. So that’s why we are successful and that’s why Mark decided to sell it to us because we were mentored by him 17 years ago and we continue to do the same thing now,” DePesa said.
The board unanimously approved of the change of ownership.
The first of the public hearings, held at 7:15 p.m., was to approve proposed alterations to the Winner’s Circle, located at 211 Elm St.
The proposed alteration would allow for the sports bar and grill to utilize its back parking lot to distribute alcohol during special events such as road races and cornhole tournaments. The board unanimously approved of the proposed alterations, which will now move on to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission.
The board also moved to waive Town Manager Neil Harrington’s 90-day resignation notice clause due to his decision to run for the office of mayor in Salem.
“Presumably if he wins the mayoral race, he will need to resign immediately and take the office of mayor. If he doesn’t win, presumably he will stay on at least until the end of his contract,” Board of Selectmen Chairman Chuck Takesian said.
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott noted that Harrington’s contract is already set to be re-negotiated in July.
“It’s just a short-term solution for a short term problem,” Ray-Parrott said.
Harrington pointed out that his contract currently includes a provision stating that the board and himself can agree to waive the resignation notice clause, and that he appreciated the board making a formal vote to do so.
The board came to the unanimous decision to waive the clause.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.