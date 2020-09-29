SALISBURY — The selectmen approved a modified version of Salisbury Days for the Town Common over the Columbus Day weekend.
The Salisbury Historic Society and Chamber of Commerce had organized the Salisbury Days celebrations for many years but gave up the practice about 20 years ago.
Town Planner Lisa Pearson spearheaded a two-year movement within the Planning and Development Department to return the celebration to town.
Pearson's work culminated in the creation of a new Salisbury Days Committee which rolled out the event's revival last September with a three-day celebration which included a muster, tours of the Pike School, a brew fest as well as a Senior Prom.
"It was great," Pearson said.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the town's Art Stroll Festival this past spring, Pearson didn't want to let Salisbury Days slip away in only its second year of revival and a modified Salisbury Days will take place on the Town Common on Sunday, Oct. 11.
The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved a special event permit for the 2020 Salisbury Days during its Sept. 28 meeting Monday night.
"We worked very hard to find things that we could do," Pearson said. "We knew that we couldn't do everything that we wanted to do but I didn't want a year to go by without trying to do something. It is too easy not to do it the next year and then you lose the momentum. I still think that everyone is looking for things to do and I think we can do this safely for the people who want to come and for the people that don't."
Last year's Salisbury Days events took place in Salisbury Square and on the beach, but the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges as well as a potential opportunity, according to Pearson.
"We had it in September last year and that was our plan," she said. "But we we didn't really start talking about it until September and then we figured we could do something that was modified and, because a lot of things have been canceled, the Columbus Day weekend would work for us this year."
She said this year's Salisbury Days will include a special scarecrow contest. Residents will be given the opportunity to decorate a scarecrow for their family, businesses, team, club or whatever which will be displayed on Route 1 and at the beach for the rest of the month.
"We will also have a pumpkin contest which will include a pumpkin display, with pumpkins that people can drop off," Pearson said.
A special music performance will be performed for seniors and kids will be able to enjoy a socially-distanced magician.
"The (seniors concert) will be limited to 50 people and a registration will be required," Pearson said. "But it will be outside so people who are not there can still hear it. The magician will be at the top of the Common and the kids will be set back away with a preregistration and limited to 50 people. We are also going to try to do a scaled-down crafts fair."
A drive-in movie will also be featured at Salisbury Beach and plans are afoot to feature a kids Halloween scavenger hunt.
"The kids can go out and find items throughout town," Pearson said. "It won't be so much of a touching thing but a locating thing. Then there will be prizes for the kids. We are trying to do our best to modify all of the activities to let people do things if they want to do them in the Common or they can take stuff and that type of thing. That way, people are able to still think Salisbury Days and not let it completely go to nothing this year."
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrot said Monday night that Salisbury Days will also include a cornhole tournament.
Pearson also said that the Salisbury Days Committee is still looking for volunteers who can send an email to Jennifer Geary at planningadmin@salisburyma.gov or call the Planning Department at 978-463-2266.
Pearson also said that all social distancing guidelines will be followed and personal protective equipment will be provided for those who need it. Monday, Oct. 12 will be the event's rain date.
"We will be able to space things out and we'll have enough things to do to make that happen," Pearson said. "So I'm kind of excited to be able to push this forward."
Salisbury Days Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SalisburyDays/?eid=ARBmNjZl2x4_hO9rFfISZGgaij6mgYg_IGAdQyoN7bEx806nI_G8bM2LyA38QDwQQenD0LiBj-HmtZHh.
