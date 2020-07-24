NEWBURYPORT – Although many traditional Yankee Homecoming events had to be scrapped because of the pandemic, two activities – an Oak Hill Cemetery treasure hunt and If This House Could Talk – are geared up and aimed at getting people outside on their own.
Local historian and author Ghlee Woodworth has set up a variation of her annual Yankee Homecoming Heritage Tours, with a self-guided Oak Hill Cemetery treasure hunt for history buffs – or those who just like exploring what the city has to offer.
The treasure hunt, Can you find me?, will feature 25 gravesites at Oak Hill labeled with information about the person who is buried there. This event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26; Wednesday, July 29; and Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 1 and 2. Oak Hill Cemetery is at 4 Brown St.
There is also still time to register for the fifth annual If This House Could Talk walking tour taking place from Sunday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 2.
Sponsored by the Newburyport Preservation Trust and Newburyport Public Library, If This House Could Talk encourages homeowners to hang a poster outside during the week that tells a story about their house.
In the past, homeowners have shared stories big and small: house histories, discoveries made during renovations, perspectives from pets, and reminiscences of important and not-so-important events and visitors.
Anyone who might have found something interesting behind the walls, under a floorboard or while digging in their garden could share the story or picture of what they found, for example, or share an insight about a more recent experience.
The posters are meant to be a fun way for residents and visitors to learn more about the houses and people of Newburyport. Children are encouraged to participate by designing the poster or by drawing a picture of their house. Woodworth is adding posters at Oak Hill Cemetery, too.
Walking maps will be available at the Harris Street window of Newburyport Public Library starting Monday, July 27. The map can be accessed online at map.walknewburyport.com.
To participate and add your house to the map, register your address at mapme.walknewburyport.com. Then, access the map of all participants either at the library or online and start walking.
Organizers of the Oak Hill treasure hunt and If This House Could Talk encourage participants to wear masks and to stay socially distant from others to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.