AMESBURY — Ted Semesnyei believes he is the man to steer Amesbury in the right direction as its next mayor for the next four years.
“It’s just a continuation of my love for Amesbury and my passions for the idea of the position,” Semesnyei said.
The returning candidate shared some of his relevant experience, including time with the U.S. Census Bureau and serving as the economic development coordinator for the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission for over a decade.
“I was elected twice to the Amesbury Planning Board, serving for eight years, and it just really naturally progressed. Things really supercharged in 2019 when I decided to run for mayor because with all that as a background, I was very passionately against the new Amesbury elementary school. and I was the only candidate who was against that,” Semesnyei said referring to the recently opened Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School.
Semesnyei said his campaign is based on four major priorities.
“Lower tax growth while maintaining our school budget and basic infrastructure, and better supporting our hardworking police, fire officials, DPW workers, teachers, and other City Hall staff. Other miscellaneous issues, including mental health, environmental protection, and finally further addressing the cost of living crisis,” Semesnyei said.
He first addressed what would need to be done to lower tax growth.
“We need to do a better job of attracting more commercial development, which will help lower the tax burden on homeowners, and take the pressure off the school budget,” Semesnyei said.
He said upkeep and basic maintenance of the city are also very important to him.
“I believe in little things, roads, potholes, sidewalks, and a basic upkeep of trees and shrubs. If elected mayor, I will be going into City Hall and making it very clear that we’re going to have clear communication, clear transparency, a clear chain of command. I’m very confident in my abilities and from a resume perspective that I’m the most well-rounded person to be elected of the people running for mayor,” Semesnyei said.
He said he would support city employees by maintaining constant communication and incorporating the latest facts and data to remain flexible.
“I want to have free discussions with all City Hall workers. I think that will immediately set a much better tone for workers at city hall,” Semesnyei said.
Speaking about miscellaneous issues such as mental health, he laid out his ideas.
“I would like to set up task forces of leaders in the area, such as mental health, to help support our organizations that are working in this area. I think this is just, given where we are, this is something that a mayor can do,” Semesnyei said.
He also said he considers himself an environmentalist.
“I’m concerned about things such as water quality, loss of open space, toxic chemicals, everything. I’m big on the idea of growing local food and all those sorts of things. So I’d love to explore to see what we could do more as a community to try to advance environmental concerns,” Semesnyei said.
He shared how he would address the issue of the rising cost of living in the city.
“In addition to doing a better job of controlling tax growth, there are other areas that we could do a better job of. Things such as electric bills, cable bills, Amesbury is not doing as good a job as our neighboring communities of bringing in more competition and more choices for residents to choose from,” Semesnyei said.
He promised he would do more to bring that level of competition to Amesbury to further relieve the burden on everyday taxpayers.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
