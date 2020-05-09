NEWBURYPORT -- The U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee passed a pair of bills this week that include a provision authorizing a feasibility study for a comprehensive erosion control project on Plum Island.
America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 and the Drinking Water Infrastructure Act of 2020 passed the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Wednesday. Together, the bills aim to expedite replacement of Cape Cod Canal bridges, increase funding for clean drinking water in small and disadvantaged communities, offer new grants for wastewater infrastructure and improve coastal resilience in Massachusetts.
The Plum Island Feasibility study authorized by the legislation “is a necessary first step toward developing a regional approach to managing sediment, controlling coastal erosion, encouraging maritime development, and protecting human life and property from the seasonal storms that have degraded this vital coastline,” according to a press release.
Mayor Donna Holaday said that while the bill has yet to be funded and signed, she is excited at its passage and is hopeful that it can help Newburyport and Newbury combat erosion on Plum Island.
“Because this issue is non-ending, we really do need to come up with a long-term plan, and any support we can have to address this issue is encouraging,” said Holaday. “This still has to go through several hoops before funding is attached to it, but it’s very comprehensive and I’m very pleased to see it.”
Holaday said that erosion issues continue to be “very challenging” on Plum Island, especially since the major breach on April 4. And while sand has been “pushed back” to where it was in the area where the breach occurred, Holaday said, she is working with lawmakers toward finding another solution for the island.
Among the provisions listed in the legislation is increase to the annual funding cap for the USACE’s Storm and Hurricane Restoration and Impact Minimization Program from $37.5 million to $46 million by 2030, which will allow coastal communities across Massachusetts to implement more robust shoreline erosion and beach nourishment projects.
Notably, the legislation also expands an existing municipal sewer overflow grant program to allow federal funding for notification systems that will inform communities, like those along the Merrimack River, during combined sewage overflows while experts study the best way to stop the overflows from happening in the first place.
Newbury officials did not return phone messages and emails left Friday by The Daily News.
In a press release, United States senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren commended the legislation.
“During the coronavirus pandemic, it is more important than ever that we provide relief and support to communities throughout Massachusetts,” said Markey and Warren in the release. “We are proud that these two bills include many of our key provisions, which will provide new and more robust resources to help localities recover and grow their economies, while also bracing for the impacts of climate change. We look forward to final passage of this bill and it being signed into law.”
