NEWBURYPORT — Legislation to dissolve the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority and transfer its land and money to the city passed in the state Senate on Thursday and awaits the governor’s signature.
The bill requires the authority’s land on the central waterfront to be permanently dedicated to park and conservation purposes, and the money used for the “design, construction, maintenance or operation of an extended waterfront park and related infrastructure.”
The bill, H 4545, An Act to dissolve the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority and transfer its lands to the city of Newburyport, was passed unanimously by the Senate in a roll call vote by phone. The House passed the bill, filed by Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, on June 4 by a vote of 155-0. It’s expected that Gov. Charlie Baker will sign it soon.
The authority was formed in the 1960s to help the city achieve its urban renewal goals and was guided by a plan that expired a decade ago. Since then, Mayor Donna Holaday and other city officials have worked to distribute the authority’s approximately four acres and expand the waterfront park.
“This is something I had pledged to do when I first became mayor” in 2010, Holaday said Thursday. “It’s been a long, challenging process and here we are at the final step of the dissolution of the NRA. I’m looking forward to getting the call that Gov. Baker has signed it.”
The mayor added, “Now, there will be one less group that is competing for the central waterfront, and we have protected it as open park space in perpetuity. I’m very grateful to the NRA over the years because they saved our downtown. Despite controversies of the last few decades, they were an important part of the redevelopment of the city.”
Authority Chair Andrew Sidford thanked all previous and current members of the authority for their work throughout the years, and expressed disappointment with its dissolution.
“(The NRA is) an extremely hardworking organization, and if not for their sacrifices, the city would not look the same,” Sidford said. “I’m disappointed in the home rule petition. We had been working really hard with the city and Waterfront Trust to develop and implement a park for the waterfront and we didn’t think this was the best way to make that happen.
“We’re very proud of the plan we have developed and we still hope to work with the city to develop that plan,” he added. “We’re disappointed but we’re not giving up, and we’re looking forward to seeing that waterfront park designed.”
The bill was shepherded through the House by Kelcourse, who underscored its importance for the future of the city’s waterfront in a press release earlier this month.
“I’m excited because this legislation will keep the waterfront open and create so many new recreational opportunities for all citizens to enjoy for years to come,” Kelcourse said.
