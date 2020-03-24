SALISBURY – The Salisbury Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, is closed to the general public, however, Meals on Wheels continues to operate as usual.
The Senior Center staff is also available to all seniors by phone, according to Elizabeth Pettis, director of the center. The center is working in cooperation with Our Neighbors’ Table to offer free grocery delivery as long as seniors schedule with the Senior Center.
Seniors should call in requests by 3 p.m. on Mondays for delivery by Wednesday, based upon demand. There will be no transport charge for medication, food or essentials items delivered to those 60 and older in need by the Salisbury Council on Aging.
Medical equipment such as walkers, canes, wheelchairs or commodes is also available for delivery or pickup. Call to make arrangements.
The staff continues to make daily wellness checks and matched volunteers to those who would like a friendly conservation via phone. Although the library is closed to the general public, seniors who are in need of new books can call the library, and the Council on Aging will make arrangements to deliver.
Pettis said anyone who is in need of services, food or general assistance can call 978-462-2412.
