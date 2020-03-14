AMESBURY — Local assisted and senior living centers are making decisions as needed and proceeding with caution amid COVID-19 concerns.
Deborah Dastoli, who owns Elizabeth Calsey House at 15 Elizabeth St. and 286 Lion’s Mouth Road in Amesbury, said she is aware that a lot of residents may feel fear or anxiety after watching the news, but she is taking everything in stride.
“We are pretty much doing everything we normally would do during flu season, but we’ve kind of spiced it up a little bit,” she said.
Rather than wiping common area surfaces down once a day, the living facility is cleaning and sanitizing everything three times a day, she said. The facility has also removed things like fresh fruit and coffee stations from the common areas, and asked residents to request things like creamers and butter, which they previously were able to access.
“I also don’t want to frighten the residents and make them feel like they are being punished,” she said. “It’s kind of a fine line.”
In terms of visitor policies, Dastoli said she is making decisions on a daily basis. Effective Friday, she said all visitors must sign in, so they know who is in the building. Visitors were not previously required to do this.
Guests will be also asked to go to a resident’s room for a visit, rather than get together in any of the common areas. There will be no children under the age of 14 permitted in the buildings.
Dastoli said she does not expect to ban visitors at this time, but she is anticipating changes over the next few days or week. She said an entertainer is scheduled to perform this weekend, but she may cancel future programs depending on how the coronavirus escalates.
“I’m kind of waiting to see what happens,” she said. “I’m kind of waiting for some more direction.”
Dastoli has reached out to other assisted living centers and local departments of health for guidance. “We just ought to be as safe as we can be,” she said.
“If a resident doesn’t feel well, we are asking them to stay in their rooms,” Dastoli said. “We’re putting special attention on hydration and hand washing. I’ve been meeting with the residents daily to remind them of those things.”
Arthur Signorelli, president and CEO of Assisted Living Center in Salisbury, emailed residents and staff Thursday evening with updated visitor policies for the facility at 19 Beach Road.
“In summary,” Signorelli wrote, “we are prohibiting visitors until further notice.”
For “essential visits,” the main ramp door will be unlocked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and the side administrative door will be unlocked from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.
On weekends, a staff member may require visitors to complete a screening form and on weekdays, all visitors must complete a screening form before entering the residential areas of the building.
The screening will ask visitors if they have a fever, a cough, shortness or breath, etc. It will also ask if visitors have traveled internationally in the past 14 days, or been within six feet of someone who has. If a visitor answers ‘yes’ to any of the questions, they will not be permitted to visit.
Children under the age of 16 will not be permitted in the building, and residents and staff are the only people allowed in the dining room. Residents are also asked only to use transportation services for required medical appointments. Outside ventures are prohibited, and visits to private family homes are discouraged, according to the statement.
“Residents returning to the community following a hospital stay or Emergency Room Visit must present negative test results for COVID- 19, or a note from their physician stating they are infection-free and do not pose a risk to others,” the statement said.
Avita of Newburyport, an assisted living facility at 4 Wallace Bashow Junior Way, referred The Daily News to its Burlington-based parent company, Northbridge Companies, for a comment.
In a statement posted to its website and updated March 9, Northbridge Companies temporarily postponed all outside group gatherings and events. All Northbridge Companies have also postponed “transportation to activities and large group events outside the community, with the exception of transportation to medical appointments.”
In the past week, the company has added more touch-less hand sanitizer stations and extra personal protective equipment supplies, updated its visitor management system to evaluate guests through a series of questions, and increased sanitizing in common areas.
Also in the statement, the company said that it was monitoring the status of COVID-19 daily and adhering to directives from the CDC and state and local departments of health.
On Wednesday, the Baker-Politico Administration issued policies restricting visitors to nursing and rest homes due to older adults having a higher risk of contracting coronavirus or other respiratory illnesses, a statement noted.
Department of Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel put out an order to require all facilities under the nursing and rest home umbrella “to actively screen all visitors and to take measures to restrict visitors under certain circumstances,” the statement said.
More information can be found at www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus.
