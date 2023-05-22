NEWBURYPORT — The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Newburyport at 7 Harris St., is holding the third installment of its Senses of Orthodoxy series on Friday, May 26, at 7 p.m. and will feature the ‘Sounds of Orthodoxy' and will begin with a selection of resurrectional chants from the Paschal midnight service, followed by an educational presentation given by Rev. Dr. Romanos Karanos.
Karanos specializes in psaltic art (Byzantine chant). His lecture will include bells, readings, byzantine chant and choral music. Immediately following the lecture, organizers will hold a reception in adjacent Nicholson Hall, with refreshments and informal discussion.
