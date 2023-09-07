NEWBURYPORT — The fourth in the "Senses of Orthodoxy" series at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Newburyport will feature the "Touch of Orthodoxy" on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. with an abridged Vespers of the Elevation of the Holy Cross, followed by an educational presentation given by Aristotle Papanikolaou.
Papanikolaou is the co-founder of the Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University in New York. His lecture will cover various aspects of bodily worship, including the Sign of the Cross and Icon prostration and veneration. A reception will follow. All are invited to attend.
The church is located at 7 Harris St., Newburyport.
