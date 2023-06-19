NEWBURYPORT — Demolition of the damaged Seqens/PCI Synthesis pharmaceutical factory has begun, a month and a half after an early morning blast at its Opportunity Way site killed one man and injured four others.
Jack O’Keefe, 62, was killed in the early morning hours of May 4 when an explosion sent a massive vat through the roof of an addition. The company was soon hit with a cease-and-desist order from the city and Mayor Sean Reardon has indicated that he cannot see Seqens/PCI Synthesis operating in Newburyport ever again.
On Thursday, work trucks were seen coming and going at the site, but little demolition seemed to be taking place. However, a spokesperson for Seqens/PCI Synthesis said in an email the strategic demolition of the affected area began a day earlier.
Building Commissioner Greg Earls explained that a contractor began shoring up the building’s addition to make it as safe as possible before it is taken apart.
“They are propping up what could be a defective structure before they begin dismantling it,” he said.
Earls added Norwood-based GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. submitted a full demolition/shoring review with the city, which shows Needham-based JDC Demolition Inc. doing the work.
“The structurally compromised parts will be shored and the obviously affected parts will be removed,” he said. “It’s very systematic and will take weeks.”
The Seqens/PCI Synthesis spokesperson also confirmed demolition should take several weeks to complete and Earls reiterated safety remains of the utmost importance for both the company and the city.
“That’s what I’m looking for,” Earls said.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said Reardon spoke with the offices of U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton in late May and indicated they have all been very supportive.
Levine also said the regional director for Markey’s office, Liam Horsman, has been particularly helpful and added Gov. Maura Healey, state Sen. Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Dawne Shand have been keeping an eye on the situation as well.
“Right now, everyone is doing their due diligence to make sure everything goes smoothly,” he said.
The company has been the subject of three major violations with federal agencies since the Environmental Protection Agency accused Seqens/PCI Synthesis (then known as Polycarbon Industries Inc.) of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws in 2006.
Among the violations were: failure to conduct personal training, failure to separate incompatible waste and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards.
Seqens/PCI Synthesis also agreed to pay a $50,210 fine to the EPA and to spend $152,000 on projects to protect human health and the environment in 2019, after an inspection of the plant in 2017 showed it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws.
The company was also hit with a $4,950 fine from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for a “serious” violation involving 23 people in 2015. But Seqens/PCI Synthesis would only end up paying $2,970, after filing an appeal with the agency.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.