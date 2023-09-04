NEWBURYPORT — The Seqens/PCI Synthesis building addition that exploded in May has been demolished on Opportunity Way, but the mayor is making sure to keep the city’s legal options open if the company decides it wants to work with chemicals in the city again.
Jack O’Keefe, 62, of Methuen was killed and four other workers injured during the chemical explosion inside the Seqens/PCI Synthesis pharmaceutical plant in the early morning of May 4.
The explosion was so powerful that an enormous vat was sent straight through the roof of the addition and landed dozens of feet away.
The city quickly hit Seqens/PCI Synthesis with a cease-and-desist order following the explosion.
City Building Commissioner Greg Earls said the company has demolished the affected portion of the building and rebuilt the wall that he said “separated the somewhat damaged area from the completely damaged one.”
“The concrete wall has been braced and pretty much finished at this point,” he said. “The building is weather tight and the area where the event took place is gone.”
The company’s main building on Opportunity Way housed office facilities and Earls said Seqens/PCI Synthesis’ first priority is to get the offices and mechanical rooms associated with air conditioning, electricity, and heating back up and running.
“Right now, we’re just in informal discussions and I have yet to see any drawings,” he said. “The last I heard, they want to open the office spaces, which is the old front of the building. I don’t have plans for that yet and there’s no activity going on in the front of the building, so there’s nothing for me to review.”
A spokesman for Seqens/PCI Synthesis confirmed in an email that demolition has been completed and was conducted in collaboration with authorities. The company’s future plans for the site, however, have not yet been determined.
Defending city’s interests
Mayor Sean Reardon reiterated his hope that the company isn’t holding out any hope of manufacturing dangerous chemicals such as Dekon, which was found in the vessel involved in the explosion, if it ever wants reopen the Opportunity Way location.
“They were using that facility to work with some pretty dangerous chemicals so, unless they change their business, I don’t see them opening up and doing the same thing they had done here before. We’re keeping a close eye on it,” he said. “I don’t see it happening in the near future and, if they turn the building into office space and use it for that, then that’s not working with dangerous chemicals.”
Reardon said he’s been keeping the city’s new solicitor, Braintree-based Murphy, Hesse, Toomey & Lehane, up to date on the situation ever since the firm took over from KP Law on July 1.
“If they do come back and want to use those chemicals again, I want to make sure that we’re ready to defend the best interests of the city,” he said. “I think the company is a long way away from actually having a plan about what they want to try to do, moving forward. Then, we’ll have to see how the city is going to work with that plan.”
The company has had more than enough chances on Opportunity Way, according to Reardon, who said the facility is located far too close to too many public and private entities for his taste.
“It’s just not a safe place for them to operate,” he said.
Violations and queries
Seqens/PCI Synthesis has been the subject of three major violation actions by federal agencies since 2006. That year, the Environmental Protection Agency accused the company, then known as Polycarbon Industries Inc., of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws on Opportunity Way.
Among the violations were failure to comply with tank and air emission standards, failure to conduct personal training, and failure to separate incompatible waste.
In 2019, the company agreed to pay a $50,210 EPA fine, as well as spend $152,000 on projects to protect human health and the environment, after an inspection of the plant showed it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws in 2017.
In 2015, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration hit the company with a $4,950 fine for a “serious” violation involving 23 people. But Seqens/PCI Synthesis only paid $2,970 after filing an appeal.
U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton sent a letter to the company in May, looking for answers about the blast, as well as the facility’s history of serious and repeated safety violations.
A follow-up letter was sent to the company’s managing director, Baoguo Huang, in July, asking whether Seqens/PCI Synthesis has been in contact with O’Keefe’s family, as well as the four injured employees, and if it has any plans to open another chemical plant in Massachusetts.
The congressional delegation also cited news reports that at Seqens/PCI Synthesis’ Polycarbon Industry facility in Leominster in 1997 an explosion blew the roof off a building that resulted in employees being burned, and in 2005, an explosion again blew the roof off the building, this time caving in a wall, leading to its closure.
The company was also asked to describe and explain the Dekon manufacturing process, as well as provide an update on the investigation of the explosion’s cause and the operational status of the Newburyport facility and to go into detail on the history of the corporate ownership and structure of its Leominster and Newburyport facilities.
The company spokesman stated Seqens/PCI Synthesis has been responsive to and has answered the questions from the congressional delegation and the conversations have been constructive.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
