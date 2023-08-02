NEWBURYPORT — Veterans poured into Hope Community Church at noon Tuesday to celebrate each other and enjoy good company as part of the 14th annual Yankee Homecoming Veteran Luncheon.
Dozens of tables full of veterans were treated to an energetic performance by “The Singing Trooper,” Daniel Clark, while volunteers moved back and forth from the kitchen to serve everyone their meals.
“Anytime we can honor our veterans, I think it’s something that we need to do, and it’s nice that it’s become just a part of what Yankee Homecoming is,” Mayor Sean Reardon said.
Massachusetts Army National Guard veteran Donald Jarvis, a longtime organizer of the event, spoke about the history of veterans in the Newburyport area and the importance of honoring them.
“We have a lot of Revolutionary War veterans that are buried here in Newburyport, and there are stories that link to that. We have veterans that have served in the most recent conflicts, as well as a full-time active duty Coast Guard base, and the Army National Guard base here on Low Street,” Jarvis said
He said about 200 people attended the event, with each veteran welcome to bring a guest.
“When we see an event like this that not only brings a community together, but honors all branches of service throughout the entire history of America, this is a really nice tribute,” Jarvis said.
Veterans Service Officer Kevin Hunt said that events like this are the reason he enjoys his position so much.
“I love what I’m doing. It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Hunt said.
He spoke about why he loves the annual luncheon.
“I think it’s really good that everybody gets a chance to not only share their experiences as veterans with each other, but people who are guests of veterans get a chance to see the solidarity of the veterans, how much veterans enjoy being with each other, how comfortable they are,” Hunt said.
Veterans Northeast Outreach Center Outreach Coordinator Jim Behen attended with his service dog, Tank. He spoke about his experience at event.
“I love meeting veterans, being a veteran myself, having veterans that are in the communities and finding out what the needs are currently because they do evolve day to day,” Behen said.
Linda Gueli, a Yankee Homecoming volunteer, said she was inspired to help with the luncheon by her father, a former prisoner of war who died a few years ago.
“I see the smile of these people sitting there eating food and being with other comrades, shall I say, and that makes it a joy for them as well as all of us,” Gueli said.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, said the gathering was a reflection on how lucky people are to be associated with Newburyport.
“And this event really emphasizes the fact and puts a punctuation mark on the fact that veterans, in fact, are a central part of the community,” Tarr said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.