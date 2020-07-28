AMESBURY — The School Committee will choose one of seven applicants to fill its vacant seat during a virtual joint meeting with the City Council on Tuesday night.
The vote comes after Jana deBeer resigned from the committee on June 13 due to an "unexpected family obligation."
Former committee member and longtime city councilor Bob Lavoie had the opportunity to assume deBeer's seat since he received more than 30% of the vote in his unsuccessful bid for reelection last fall, but he declined to take the seat.
According to applications released by Mayor Kassandra Gove's office on Monday, the following residents have applied and will be interviewed at the meeting before an appointment is made:
Abigail Jurist Levy, of 115 Friend St., is a policy analyst and researcher with more than 40 years of experience in the education field, according to her application. Before moving to Amesbury with her husband in 2016, Levy served as a parent representative on a superintendent search, led a successful Prop #2 vote for additional funds at her children's schools and campaigned a successful town vote to regionalize Maynard School District with Acton and Boxborough.
Henry J. Sullivan, of 60 Merrimac St., has more than 30 years of business experience as an insurance analyst. He also worked for several years as a middle school English and science teacher. He holds a master's degree in education from Suffolk University.
Jeffrey Williams, of 21 Fern Ave., is a parent of an Amesbury Middle School student. He has a bachelor's degree in elementary and early childhood education from the University of Toledo and has taught technology education courses to people of all ages. Williams believes that "education is the foundation of our community," as noted in his application.
Richmond Dawson, of 45 Macy St., is a 16-year Amesbury resident and parent of a rising sixth-grader. Following a decade of working for the Department of Early Education and Care, Dawson launched his real state career. With all that this past year has brought, Dawson wants to "serve our community in a meaningful capacity that helps the town grow in positive ways."
Selim Begis, of 25 Whittier St., has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and first got involved in the district last summer as the treasurer for the "Yes to AES" committee. With his two boys entering kindergarten at Charles C. Cashman Elementary School this year, Begis said he is interested in expanding his service in the community to the School Committee.
Stanley Schwartz, of 105 Highland St., served on the committee from 2001 to 2015, and has more than 40 years of experience in education and child development. He has worked with people of all ages and is "unwaveringly committed to public education."
Thomas Olsen III, of 5 Lonvale Lane, graduated from Lesley University in May with a bachelor's degree in art therapy. Olsen did not graduate high school and noted in his application that he wants to "provide hope for people who lost it a long time ago" such as himself. His focus is addressing what he considers to be a broken public education system and helping people locally.
The joint meeting of the committee and the council will take place at 7 p.m. and is available for viewing at ACTV Channel 12, http://amesburyctv.org/channel-12-live or www.facebook.com/AmesburyCommunityTelevision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.