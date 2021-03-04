MERRIMAC — Nomination papers for residents wishing to run for office are available at the town clerk’s office.
The election is May 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh.
Nomination papers are being accepted for a one-year term for town moderator.
A three-year term on the Board of Selectmen is also expected to be on the ballot and the remaining year of former Selectman Holly Moran’s three-year term will need to be filled. A three-year term on the Board of Assessors will be on the ballot as well as a three-year term on the Board of Health and two three-year terms on the Library Board of Trustees.
Three-year terms are also available on the Housing Authority and the Light Commission.
A five-year term on the Planning Board will be available, as will the final year of former board member Arthur Amirault’s five-year term.
The final year of an unexpired term on the Board of Cemetery Trustees will also need to be filled. Residents must be a registered voter and gather 34 signatures of registered voters to have their name placed on the ballot.
Nomination papers are available by appointment only at Town Hall at 2 School St.
Prospective candidates should call the town clerk’s office at 978-346-8013 or email Lay Sabbagh at townclerk@townofmerrimac.com.
Papers will be available until March 11 and must be filed with the town clerk no later than March 29 at 5 p.m.
