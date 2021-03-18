WEST NEWBURY — The ballot for the town election May 3 includes a contested race and an open seat, and at least one write-in campaign is under consideration.
Chair Jennifer Poliseno of the Board of Assessors is receiving a challenge for her three-year seat from Walter Burmeister. He attempted to gain a spot on the board last year but lost to incumbent assessor Richard Baker.
A three-year seat on the Board of Park and Recreation held by Wendy Willis has no candidate listed on the ballot. Willis won a three-way race for one year in 2020.
When contacted earlier this election season, Willis indicated a desire to serve another term. But confusion over the deadline to obtain nomination papers has her contemplating a write-in campaign.
Voters may write in the name of a resident not appearing on the ballot. That person wins the seat after gaining a majority of votes.
“Unfortunately, Wendy misunderstood the filing requirements in that she did not request nomination papers until March 12 when the deadline was March 11, Town Clerk Michael McCarron said Tuesday. "I believe she thought the deadline was March 15, which was the deadline to return nomination papers.”
Fifteen seats will be filled in the election, including a three-year spot on the Board of Selectmen now held by Glenn Kemper.
The multiterm selectman announced in January he would not seek re-election this spring. Wendy Reed is the only official candidate for Kemper’s seat.
Reed previously said she intends to resign from the numerous boards and committees on which she now serves if her campaign for selectman is successful.
Among the posts in which she serves — or has served in the past — are the Board of Water Commissioners, Conservation Commission, Community Preservation Committee, Open Space Committee and Open Space and Recreation Plan Subcommittee, Board of Library Trustees and the Planning Board. Reed is also part of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Working Group.
Other residents running for office are: Ray Cook and Jake Cormier for five- and one-year terms, respectively, on the Planning Board; Bob Janes, Board of Health; Marie Felzani, School Committee; Kathleen “KC” Swallow, town moderator; Larry Corcoran, water commissioner; Brian Richard, constable; Amy Custance, Thomas Salvo and Paula Breger, library trustees; and Richard Miller and Marjorie Peterson, five- and four-year seats, respectively, on the Housing Authority;
The last day to register to vote is April 13 at 8 p.m. The election is held each year on the first Monday in May. Voting takes place at the Town Annex, behind the 1910 Building, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
