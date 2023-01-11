SALISBURY — An update on the Lafayette Road sewer project, the announcement of an interim Department of Public Works director, and a new pavement management plan were all discussed at the Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said all groundwork for the sewer project has been completed and they are just waiting on National Grid. He said the town requested the electrical work from National Grid months ago with hope of aligning it with completion of the groundwork, but the utility company delayed the work.
“I’ve signed a license with them to let them be able to come in and bring electricity to the three sewer pump stations,” Harrington said. “That’s important because we can’t let people connect and get the sewer flowing until the pump stations are connected to electricity and National Grid is several months behind the curve here. We thought it was going to be much later, but they’ve expedited the process a little bit.”
Harrington said the license would allow work to start. He said the next steps would be to go to Town Meeting, authorize selectmen to accept permanent easements for National Grid, and allow people to begin connecting to the new sewer system.
The town manager said he hopes people will be able to connect by either spring or summer and they can begin to look for installers and drain layers through the town’s website, www.salisburyma.gov.
“I know several people have been waiting for the town to publish its list of approved drain layers and installers,” Harrington said. “And so we have done that on the town’s website, on the DPW page under ‘Utility Connection Installers.’
“If you click on ‘Utility Connection Installers,’ you’ll see a list of about 15 or so installers, many of which are local businesspeople who are well known,” he added. “So, you can go onto that list and you can by yourself, or with your neighbors, select whatever installer you want. Those people are approved by the town to do all this work. So we’re making progress and finally, hopefully getting to the end of the sewer.”
Harrington also addressed the recent resignation of the DPW director.
“The former DPW director, Lisa DeMeo, resigned at the end of the last calendar year to pursue other opportunities,” he said. “We have posted the position on the Mass. Municipal Association online website, and we hope to get somebody in here for the spring. I, in the interim, have appointed Scott Vanderwalle, who is the building commissioner, to also serve as the acting DPW director until a permanent replacement can be found.”
He added, “Scott started last week. I think his appointment has been very well-received internally within the department, and he’s starting to put back in order some of the things that kind of fell apart toward the end of the last year.”
Harrington outlined the search for a new director.
“In the springtime, there will be a search committee that will be involved in the process and it is my intention, at the suggestion of Mrs. Parrott (selectmen Vice Chairperson Ronalee Ray-Parrott) and the chairman, at the end of the search process when we have finalists to bring all of the finalists before the selectmen at a public meeting and have the entire board interview the finalist, however, many finalists that the search committee suggests,” Harrington said.
Harrington also said a new pavement management plan has been finalized. He said the town last had one in 2018.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.