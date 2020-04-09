Sewing the seeds in Salisbury to help others

SALISBURY — Many people want to help others during the COVID-19 crisis and a group of friends believe they have found a way by forming a sewing circle to make protective masks.
Joan Regan, the manager of R&L Liquors, said her team of five mask makers came together when they started a playgroup for their children almost 40 years ago.
“Basically, we’ve been friends all of our lives,” she said.
Although Regan is still working at her store, the rest of her friends have been stuck at home – social distancing – but they wanted to be useful.
“We’re all pretty handy so we decided to get some material and make masks, so everybody is at home right now sewing,” Regan said. “They’re not that easy to make and we can’t buy all of the material right now, so they are making do with what we all have in our homes.”
Regan received 10 masks at her store Tuesday that she immediately moved right out the door for a $5 donation for each. All proceeds are expected to go to Anna Jaques Hospital.
“Maybe, we can supply them with some coffee or snacks or something like that,” she said.
Regan said she and her friends are happy to help but are also putting out the call for some assistance.
“We figured out a small way to help but what we really need are some people to join us,” she said.
Interested sewers can call Regan at 978-465-5491 and the patterns can be found online at www.nytimes.com/article/how-to-make-face-mask-coronavirus.html and on YouTube at https://youtu.be/9tBg0Os5FWQ.
“I’m hopeful there will be a lot of people who read this and know how to sew,” she said. “I’ve tried to sew but I’m not the best.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
