NEWBURYPORT — Democrat Dawne Shand and Republican Charles "C.J." Fitzwater both had a good primary day on Tuesday, winning the most write-in votes to qualify to appear as candidates for state Representative in the 1st Essex District on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Shand, of Newburyport and Fitzwater, of Salisbury, both ran write-in candidacies to succeed former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who stepped down to take a position on the state Parole Board in June.
Newburyport City Councilor Byron Lane also ran as a write-in candidate for the Democratic ballot and Salisbury resident Samson Racioppi did the same as a Republican.
According to unofficial results, Shand won 1,407 votes in the district's four municipalities, Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury and Amesbury's Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 on Tuesday, while Lane collected 416.
Fitzwater picked up 425 Republican votes in the four district municipalities on Tuesday, against Racioppi's 131.
Kelcourse's name was the only one that appeared as a candidate for state Representative on Tuesday's Republican and Democratic ballots.
The former state Rep. picked up 1,563 unofficial votes on Tuesday and will now have the option of withdrawing his name from the November ballot.
Fitzwater won over 150 write-in votes on Tuesday and therefore qualifies as a Republican for the state election ballot.
But, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin, the Massachusetts Republican Party will need to form an executive committee to appoint a qualified candidate of its choice which, may or may not be Fitzwater.
For more coverage of Tuesday's primary, see Thursday's Newburyport Daily News.
