NEWBURYPORT — Dawne Shand said her adopted hometown of Newburyport has been very good to her and she wants to return the favor by being elected its next state representative, both for her generation and generations to come.
The nonfiction, environmental author and president of the board of directors for the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus is running for state representative in the 1st Essex District, which will cover Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2-5 beginning in January.
The 52-year-old married mother of a recent Newburyport High School graduate has been living in the downtown area since 2002 but Shand grew up in Selma, Alabama, and was a part of the first generation of students to attend integrated public schools in her hometown.
She said her formative years are what prompted her to become an advocate for civil engagement at all levels.
“I think the great lesson from Selma for all of us is that we all have to work to make our democracy better,” she said.
Shand made an unsuccessful bid for the Ward 3 City Council seat in 2009 but said that it was the election of President Donald Trump in 2016 that turned out to be a significant flashpoint in her life. A a result, she became part of a group of women who formed the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus’ North Shore committee in 2017.
Shand joined the caucus board of directors in 2019 and is on leave from a position as board president while running for office.
By working with her nonprofit organization, Shand said she has been involved in efforts to adopt “commonsense legislation” regarding gender equity and giving candidates the opportunity to use campaign finances for child care expenses.
The Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus also became part of the pro-choice Beyond Roe Coalition, which has taught Shand a lot of the ins and outs on Beacon Hill.
“The Massachusetts State House was the first in the nation to pass legislation in response to the (Dobbs v. Jackson) decision. And the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus has been a singular voice for electing pro-choice women for 50 years,” she said.
It was the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June that was another flashpoint in Shand’s life and she said it was the ultimate convincer in her decision to run for state representative.
“I am thinking of my daughter and her generation and how much they need us now,” she said.
Coalition building is the key to making things work at the state level, according to Shand, who said she would be in the best position to do so as a Democrat in Massachusetts.
“I have experience at the state level and I believe my values are in line with the district,” she said.
Shand said Newburyport needs to protect the Artichoke River and its drinking water, while Amesbury needs to make a hard decision on whether to encourage further expansion of the commercial tax base or to offer more affordable housing.
Amesbury has also seen a 10% decrease in its public school population, according to Shand. She intends to be helpful with school building upkeep, if elected, and added that she would work to make sure the Massachusetts School Building Authority is well-funded.
Shand also said residents and town officials are concerned about economic growth and environmental protection in Salisbury.
“Salisbury is particularly vulnerable to sea level rise so you have to ask, ‘How do we sustain the beach and protect properties and how do we balance that?”’ she said.
Shand said she is also dedicated to a cleaner Merrimack River by using federal American Rescue Plan funding to help Merrimac build a new wastewater treatment plant.
“They are at 80% capacity over there and this is an infrastructure program that can help make the river cleaner,” she said.
Shand has won the endorsement of gubernatorial candidate and Attorney General Maura Healey, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, among other groups and leaders.
She said food insecurity is also becoming a growing issue in the district, with home heating costs not far behind.
“People are in need and they quietly suffer. It’s very easy not to know that people are in need here. Massachusetts is expensive everywhere because of inflation and housing. So we need to think about cutting costs and growing the local economy by rethinking our tax structure and making investments to make families costs of living lower,” she said.
