NEWBURYPORT — Despite being sworn in just eight days ago, the area's newest state representative, Dawne Shand said she is already hard at work.
Newburyport's Shand became the 1st Essex state representative office during last Wednesday's ceremony at the State House said the ceremony marked the first time she had been in to the House Chamber.
"It was incredibly moving," she said.
Shand had her sister, Newburyport Ward 3 City Councilor Heather Shand, as her guest for the swearing in ceremony, which she said held a bit of a surprise for her when former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito asked who had her old seat number.
"The court officer took me to my seat, but I didn't hear her say what number seat I had. Then Lt. Gov. Polito gave her remarks during the ceremony and she started by saying, 'I sat in seat 151,' and she was waving her hand, as if to ask 'who's there? Please raise your hand if you're in that seat.' I didn't hear the number but fortunately Heather did and finally she said, 'that's you!'"
"I gave her a nudge," Heather Shand added.
The younger Shand also said last week was the first time she had every been to the State House and added that watching her older sister being sworn in was a powerful experience.
"It was definitely a bit humbling seeing the Shand name on the wall, along with all of the other rep names. If someone told us we would be sitting there when we came here from Alabama over 20 years ago, I would certainly be questioning that statement," Shand said.
Dawne Shand then returned to the State House to take in the inauguration of Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll.
"Senate President Karen Spilka acknowledged the generations of women who never stopped hoping for and working toward this moment, and knowing the state's history in electing women, I was profoundly moved," she said.
Dawne Shand added she found it difficult to put her feelings into words on Inauguration Day.
"It's very exciting and I think what has surprised me most is how warm and welcoming the building and all of the colleagues are. All of the legislators have been exceptionally gracious," she said.
Speaker of the House Ronald Mariano also told the House that the current crop of legislators is the most diverse class in history, Shand said.
"Redistricting worked, I think that is the big lesson. The goal of redistricting had been to give communities of color more representation, and that was a profound success, if you look at the class," she said.
The state also hosted an academy for new legislators at UMass-Amherst that Dawne Shand took part in in mid December and said she got to hear about what is means to be a freshman legislator.
"They went over the budget, economic forecasting ethics, and fundraising. I also found out that everyone enters the same way. There's a lot to learn, very quickly," she said.
Dawne Shand is currently looking for a legislative aide while calling a hearing room known as "the bullpen" home at the State House before she and her fellow freshmen Reps are given more permanent office space.
"We're seated at the hearing room tables right now and some people already have hired aides who sit next to them. So , it's chaotic," she said.
Dawne Shand added she is very excited to be starting her state legislative career and said, "I feel like I'm in the middle of the work."
"We have until Jan. 20 to file bills for this session. So I'm working with different advocacy organizations that want to file great legislation and working with my fellow colleagues to make sure that we meet the deadlines and really start the work," she said.
Shand said she is currently working on wetlands permitting issues affecting the Great Marsh with the Massachusetts Audubon Society and reviving a coalition that would to discuss and work toward protecting the water quality of the Merrimack River. She has also singed on to a resolution that would bring electric and gas providers back to the State House, she said to review their rates, now that the price of oil has come down.
Affordable childcare is another issue Dawne Shand said she was passionate about.
"I also think we're going to have to take a strong look at the Massachusetts School Building Authority. This just keeps coming up over and over. There are so many building projects going on that something is going to have to happen," she said.
Heather Shand said she was immensely proud of her big sister last week.
"I had buttons on, they would have popped off," she said.
