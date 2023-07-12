NEWBURYPORT — Small-business owners looking to tap into state-funded resources might want to head to the Phoenix Room on Thursday when local state Rep. Dawne Shand hosts Mass Growth Capital Corporation chief executive officer Larry Andrews.
The Phoenix Room, located at 19 Inn St., also serves as headquarters for the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The free event starts at 8:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
Shand said Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon, Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove, state Rep. Kristin Kassner, D-Hamilton, and a staff member from the office of state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester are also expected to attend the event.
“We’re all excited to learn more about this agency,” Shand said. “The event is free and I’ll bring the coffee and the donuts.”
The MGCC is a quasi-state organization, similar to Massport and MassDevelopment, created to provide equal access to capital and resources for small businesses. Its portfolio of services includes commercial lending, grants and access to a network of state and local resources, Andrews said his agency drives inclusive economic growth through access to alternative funding, resources and individualized services tailored for each of the state’s small business.
“MassDevelopment helps larger businesses and the MGCC is about helping small businesses,” he said.
Shand said she got the idea of introducing Andrews to the district after attending an Amesbury Chamber of Commerce event last year.
The Democratic state representative added she was told by a local small business owner that the state seemed more focused on larger companies and not small businesses that have 50 employees or less.
“Almost everybody in the district has under 50 employees and he was under the impression the state wasn’t offering resources for small business like his,” she said. “I had heard about the MGCC and realized this was the service that our main streets needed.”
Gov. Maura Healey has made economic growth a priority, according to Shand, who added the MGCC is one piece of the Healey administration’s larger strategy.
“They’re doing some amazing things,” she said.
Andrews said his agency gets results by working with banks and other institutions.
“There are a variety of agencies that can help a small business, depending on its size,” he said. “There are plenty of established businesses out there, looking to grow. Often times, for whatever reason, bank financing is not meeting their needs. So we will work with banks and add a piece to the financing that may get them into the next contract or grow their business.”
Andrews added that he’s looking forward to speaking Thursday and said anyone interested in learning more about his agency can go to: www.empoweringsmallbusiness.org/.
“We want our main street businesses to know how we can support their growth,” he said.
Thursday’s gathering will be part of a growing list of recent events Shand has put together, designed to highlight how people in the district can become policy making partners.
She recently hosted a tour of Newburyport’s Hillside Center for Sustainable Living for local and state officials and said she also hopes to talk to local small businesses in the fall about using the Massachusetts Health Connector and why it’s not helping them connect with health insurance plans.
“Health Care For All told me only 3% of small businesses qualified to use the Massachusetts Health Connector, do,” Shand said. “That’s a miniscule number and nobody quite understands why.”
