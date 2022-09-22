NEWBURYPORT — Democratic state representative candidate Dawne Shand will be one of three authors participating in a writer's conversation about the tradition of American nature writing at St Paul's Episcopal Church on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event, sponsored by Georgia Review Books, will focus on the "This Impermanent Earth: Environmental Writing from the Georgia Review" anthology and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Book co-editor Doug Carlson and three regional contributors – Shand, Emily Heistand and Andrew Menard – are expected to read from their work and discuss the literary response to the environment in Massachusetts and beyond.
