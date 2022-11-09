NEWBURYPORT — Local resident Dawne Shand was in a celebratory mood at the Starboard Galley Restaurant on Tuesday night after she won the most votes to become the next state representative in the 1st Essex District.
The Selma, Alabama, native has been on leave as the president of the board of directors for the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus while running for office and will represent Newburyport, Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2-5 beginning in January.
The 52-year-old thanked a group of roughly 50 supporters at the Starboard Galley for standing by her throughout the race.
"This campaign built what I hope to be long-standing friendships and collaborations for many years to come," she said. "This team brought together people from all four communities, from all ages, from all walks of life."
Shand also thanked her Republican opponent, C.J. Fitzwater of Salisbury, for running a positive race that was focused on the issues.
"C.J. ran to keep extremism off the ballot and he succeeded. For that, we owe him our gratitude. We may not have agreed on every issue but I have immense respect for anyone who campaigns with love for the community," she said.
Shand also said she and her team went door to door throughout the four communities and made sure never to inflame anxieties.
"We only talked about the possibilities of the work we can do on Beacon Hill," she said.
The atmosphere at Newburyport City Hall was, however, solemn as Fitzwater sat by himself in the city clerk’s office.
City officials worked to tally the votes for the 1st Essex District state representative race as Fitzwater awaited the results.
Before the reading of the Newburyport results began, Fitzwater left the city clerk's office to return home. The Daily News reached out to Fitzwater over the phone but he declined to comment, promising to respond on Wednesday.
For more coverage of the election, see The Daily News' website (newburyportnews.com) and Thursday's print edition.
