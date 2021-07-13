NEWBURYPORT — Local contemporary fine artist Shane Taylor opens a solo show in the Hills Gallery this week that is also a fundraiser for the Newburyport Art Association.
The Abstract Artists Group of New England's 20th annual exhibit and the Shane Taylor Solo Show and Fundraiser run until July 25.
A reception for the artist will be held Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the NAA Range Lights Sculpture Garden.
Taylor's acrylic and oil paintings feature sites in Newburyport, including street scenes, landscapes and the iconic Hellcat tower at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.
His recent work references pop culture with a series based on characters from Marvel Comics. His work encompasses a collection of conflicting styles designed to co-exist as one.
Taylor’s history and connection to the NAA began as a teenager when he attended drawing classes to help hone his skills prior to attending Hartford College of Art at the University of Hartford.
In a press release, Taylor said he believes in the transformational power of art and is grateful for the connections he has made through art and the impact of creating art on his life and the lives of others.
For more information, visit newburyportart.org.
