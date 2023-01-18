AMESBURY — An estimated $7,000 to $10,000 may be donated to the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation as part of a monthlong jar drive hosted by local marijuana dispensary CNA Stores.
The Macy Street shop has been supporting local nonprofit organizations since it opened two years ago. Customers may leave donations in CNA’s charity jars or round up their purchases while shopping at its locations in Amesbury and Haverhill.
The Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to honor the last wish of Sgt. Jordan M. Shay. Shay was raised in Amesbury and graduated from Amesbury High School in 2005.
Shay enlisted in the U.S. Army the following year. He lost his life in Iraq at age 22 during his second deployment in 2009.
In a “just in case letter,” Shay clearly stated that if something happened to him, a scholarship fund should be started in his name for students who “want to make a difference in the world.”
In 2017, the foundation expanded and allowed Shay’s wish to come true, helping the Amesbury school system with innovative grants and local veterans and community organizations needing assistance.
Holly Shay, Shay’s mother and president of the foundation, said she is proud to see her son still leaving his mark.
“Thirteen and a half years after he died, his legacy is still making an impact and it’s wonderful,” she said. “The fact that the community doesn’t forget means everything to us. We’ve done a lot of grants and scholarships and veterans assistance grants in his memory. We’ve given away over $219,000, divided between grants for teachers, scholarships for Amesbury graduating seniors and different veteran projects.”
CNA Stores CEO Rob DiFazio said he is happy work with the foundation.
“We’re starting out the new year by partnering with an organization that is close to our heart and aligns with our belief of giving back to the local community,” DiFazio said. “A grateful thank-you goes out to our loyal customers who made our charity jar program a significant success during 2022.”
Holly Shay said the foundation is grateful for any help.
“We’re always honored when that happens,” she said. “We’re always fundraising, so it definitely helps when any business or person reaches out and offers to do something.”
Jordan Shay has also been honored by the community in the form of the new Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School.
The School Committee voted in 2020 to name the school after Shay. The building is under construction next to Cashman Elementary School and is expected to be completed by April.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
