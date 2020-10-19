Ship model builder to speak Nov. 6

NEWBURYPORT — Ship model builder Rob Napier will speak when the Custom House Maritime Museum hosts its “Virtual First Friday Lecture on Nov. 6.
This program in the museum’s continuing series begins at 7 p.m. on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CustomHouseMuseum.
Napier will share his decades of experience as a craftsman and speak about the conservation work he does for cultural organizations and private collectors on historical ship models.
This event will be an opportunity for viewers to interact with Napier and ask questions to learn about the process of maintaining and preserving these types of maritime artifacts.
Napier began his passion as a boy and turned it into a career when he was 27. He has worked with private and public model collections, including the Forbes Collection, the Kennedy Library, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the New York Yacht Club, the Art Gallery of Ontario, and the Custom House Maritime Museum.
He creates original models grounded in historical, photographic and artistic documentation. His work has won awards at national and regional competitions, and he has judged numerous ship modeling events. Napier also has experience with small-boat building and commercial fishing, and is an avid sailor.
He shares his experiences and views by lecturing and by contributing frequently to publications that feature ship modeling and maritime history, including editing the Nautical Research Journal for five years in the 1990s. He also served as a U.S. Navy journalist during two late 1960s combat cruises to Southeast Asia.
Napier has published “Legacy of a Ship Model: Examining HMS Princess Royal 1773” (2010) and “Reconditioning an Eighteenth-century Ship Model Valkenisse: Retourschip of 1717.” (2008)
