NEWBURYPORT — The Merrimack Valley Ship Model Club will hold its annual exhibit from Saturday, July 29, through Saturday, Aug. 5, at the lower level of the Unitarian Universalist Church, 28 Pleasant St., Newburyport. The free show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
One of the larger ship model exhibits in the northeast, the event coincides with the city’s annual Yankee Homecoming festival. Models include a wide range of vessels, modest rowing craft, major warships, ocean going craft, and a variety of modeling styles, miniatures, ships in bottles and radio control models.
MVSMC members will be on hand throughout the week to answer questions about the models and demonstrate modeling techniques. A raffle will be held as part of the show.
