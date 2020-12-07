Shoreline resiliency project begins Monday

NEWBURYPORT — Construction begins Monday on a major project at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
Work on the Shoreline Resiliency/Critical Infrastructure Protection and Clipper City Rail Trail project will feature construction of a sloped stone revetment wall, an elevated berm behind the wall, and a paved trail on top to complete the missing riverfront segment of the rail trail.
The wall would stabilize roughly 900 feet of the Merrimack River’s shoreline, the city reported in a press release.
The city’s contractor, George R. Cairns and Sons Inc., expects to finish the work by June. During construction, trail users will need to use the detour along Water Street due to restricted access to the 1,200-foot shoreline corridor, the city said.
While speaking with Local Pulse internet radio host Joe DiBiase on Friday, Mayor Donna Holaday said she is “excited” for the work to start and looking forward to the project’s completion.
She said the project is “very expensive,” but the city is “very fortunate” to receive a $1 million grant from the state’s Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program, a $100,000 grant from the state’s MassTrails Grant Program, and local match funding.
This project would help protect the wastewater treatment facility from sea level rise and prevent erosion and flooding caused by storms — a need that was highlighted after significant storms caused flooding across the old rail corridor and up to the wastewater treatment facility in 2018.
For more information, the public can contact Geordie Vining, senior project manager, in the city’s planning office at gvining@cityofnewburyport.com.
Also on Local Pulse, Holaday said the number of local COVID-19 cases is “surging.”
“We are definitely seeing a significant increase in cases,” she said. “They’ve doubled since this pandemic started. We’re up to 443 to date and I’m sure there’s more that are pending at this point, waiting for the lab results.”
Holaday added that although many may be experiencing “pandemic fatigue, it is really critical that people realize that the worst is not over yet.”
She reminded the public to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and avoid travel.
In looking closer at the cases, the mayor confirmed there have been clusters at two local long-term care facilities.
Holaday said she believes that outside ambulatory services going to and from one of the facilities was a factor in the spike, but those services have since been shut down except for hospice.
She said both care facilities are working with the state, testing staff members regularly, isolating patients, and using more personal protective equipment.
The city recently hired three additional contact tracers. Holaday said people should provide accurate information if they receive a phone call from a contact tracer about possible exposure to COVID-19 “so that we can contain, isolate and quarantine to the greatest extent possible to contain this next surge.”
To listen to this episode of Local Pulse or download podcasts at any time, go to NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
