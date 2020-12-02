NEWBURYPORT — The Actors Studio of Newburyport’s third annual Short Play Festival will take place in two acts via YouTube.
The festival began as usual with a call for short play scripts inJanuary. In total, The Actors Studio received 258 scripts from 258 playwrights across 42 states and seven other countries — Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Ireland and India.
A team of judges completed five rounds of reading, selecting 24 semifinalists.
The plan was to move forward with the third festival just as the first two festivals had taken place — “as six soldout, live productions in our black box theater over two weekends in October,” the festival’s founder, Jack Rushton, said in a statement.
As the COVID-19 pandemic progressed, however, festival organizers realized they would need to shift to a virtual platform just as they had with other studio programming.
Actors Studio Executive Director Marc Clopton hosted a socially distant final selection round in his Salisbury backyard in which 10 plays were chosen to show for the festival.
The plays’ actors, directors, producers and technicians then worked with Rushton to film and/or Zoom-record the shows.
Act One, according to a press release, features “The Next Ivan Sharansky,” a hilarious look inside Hollywood by Jim Geoghan; “I Wish…,” a play exploring what two people and a cat have in common with tofu by Judith Strang-Waldau; “When I fall in love, it will be…,” a story of love and kinship by Susan Middaugh; “Family Secrets,” a story of two sisters reuniting — sort of — by Emily McClain; and “Meet Millie,” by Amana Sage Comerford, in which a budding real estate agent must deal with her parents before she can deal with her first client.
Admission for Act One of the Short Play Festival is $10. To register, go to www.newburyportacting.org/short-play-festival-2020-act-one-registration.
Registrants will receive a YouTube link with their order confirmation. The link will go live Monday and remain available through Dec. 13. Act Two will premiere in January.
This fall, The Actors Studio officially left its space at The Tannery Marketplace after almost 30 years due to the impact of the pandemic. Its theater presentations have all moved online as the studio figures out its next move.
Speaking with The Daily News, Clopton said he hopes the arts community can work together to secure their future in the Greater Newburyport area, especially following Newburyport’s 2013 designation as a Cultural District by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
A group of local theaters, studios and arts organizations — including The Actors Studio, Theater in The Open, The Dance Place, Exit Dance Theater, The Firehouse Center for the Arts, Anna Smulowitz Productions and Acting Out Productions — have recently come together to form the Newburyport Arts Collective.
More information on the goals and future of this collective is forthcoming. In the meantime, people can support these organizations by making a donation on any of their websites.
