NEWBURYPORT — More than six months after Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid unveiled a proposal to police the city’s stock of short-term rental units, the Planning Board is expected to revisit the issue next week.
Although plentiful, short-term rental units, such as those found on online services like Verbo and Airbnb, are not allowed in the city.
Last summer, Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand co-sponsored a zoning amendment that would have regulated the use of those units, excluding those on Plum Island.
The measure would have required owners of short-term rentals to provide off-street parking and live on their property for at least 183 days each year, while short-term renters would only be allowed to stay for a maximum of 32 days.
But the measure failed to get through the City Council, with Councilors Bruce Vogel, Afroz Khan, Mark Wright and Connie Preston voting in opposition. Preston, in particular, voiced concerns about additional rules for investor-owned properties.
Looking to settle the matter, Zeid submitted an ordinance in late February that he claims honors the previous debate while also simplifying and clarifying the language.
“I redrafted everything to be a lot shorter and a lot more intelligible and simpler,” Zeid said last week. “I think the previous version was kind of an amalgamation of a lot of work and so it had all of these different legacy pieces in it. So I believe I’ve shortened it by half.”
His ordinance was referred to the Planning Board and the council’s Committee on Planning and Development in February. Last month, the Planning Board issued an advisory opinion expressing the pros and cons, adding that the ordinance would need approval from two-thirds of the council.
Zeid said the matter is expected to before the Planning Board for a hearing Aug. 16 and then head to the council, possibly by the end of the month.
“The Planning Board will do their thing, then the chair will call for a committee meeting,” he said. “Then, it will eventually come to a vote.”
Zeid added that his proposal has a different take on what the definition of a short-term rental property is and separates them into three categories: owner-occupied properties, investor properties and properties on Plum Island.
“The policy is different,” he said. “The previous one didn’t really have a path for investor properties. This new one does and it really tries to thread the needle between protecting the neighborhoods and also having that path in the business and mixed-use districts.”
A six-guest maximum occupancy in an owner-occupied unit would be required under Zeid’s ordinance, which also dictates that homeowners must be present at their primary residence if the room(s) is being rented for more than 120 consecutive days.
“This way, you can go to Florida for a few months and rent out your unit,” he said.
Preston said in a text message that she hopes the council can find middle ground.
“The challenge is striking the right balance to have enough units to serve the community’s needs while protecting the community’s character,” she said.
McCauley said Zeid’s ordinance goes a long way toward taking care of the situation.
“Anything that brings the balance between short-term and long-term renters back, I’m all for,” he said. “Sharif’s version offers a pathway toward a compromise.”
Zeid’s proposal would also allow investor-owned units on Plum Island as well as the mixed-use, downtown residential area around State Street through a special permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Owner-occupied units on Plum Island would also not need to have the homeowner present and would include a 12-guest maximum occupancy.
“I remember this first coming up in 2016 and I do think there is a recognition that it’s time to do something,” Zeid said. “There is also hopefully some recognition that there’s really no perfect solution and we’re trying to build a durable system that can work and can be looked at in the future, if it needs to change, without taking too much or too little risk.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
