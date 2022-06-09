Students at Molin Upper Elementary School in Newburyport took part in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Fair on Friday. The event allowed fifth-graders an opportunity to show off the work they have been doing in the program this year.
Show and tell: Students display their work from STEM program
