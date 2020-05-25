Signs of the times to celebrate Class of 2020

NEWBURYPORT — The COVID-19 virus has given high school students from the Class of 2020 a raw deal, but local teachers and businesses have been coming together to let them know they are more special than they know.
Newburyport High School students recently had personalized lawn signs made to celebrate their upcoming graduation.
But since school buildings have been closed since mid-March, a group of more than 30 Newburyport High teachers and administrators joined Mayor Donna Holaday to form a parade of vans and cars to personally deliver each of the students’ lawn signs Friday afternoon.
Math teacher Tracy Glynn worked with fellow teachers Mark Littlefield, Shawn Bleau and Katie Mitchko to organize the rolling rally.
"We haven't seen the kids since March 13," Glynn said.
The parade began at the high school and fanned out along five routes, each group led by a School Department van.
Glynn contacted Port Signworks owner Renee Wheeler to see if her company would help decorate the vans.
Wheeler, the mother of freshman Bella Currie, said she and her production manager, Mike Tyler, jumped at the chance, donating roughly $7,000 worth of decals for the parade.
"We lettered every single van with a special design for the Class of 2020," Wheeler said. "If you look at the year 2020 in the signs, the first zero is the COVID-19 virus and the second zero is a person with a graduation cap and a mask on. We really wanted the kids to know, although their plans have changed, their dreams have not. They may not know it now. Everyone is looking at this as a horrible event, but this will be quite a memory years from now."
Across the Merrimack River, Amesbury High School Principal Elizabeth McAndrews spent the early part of last week overseeing the delivery of personalized lawn signs for her own Class of 2020, courtesy of the Institution for Savings.
“The Institution for Savings is always very, very generous in what they give to the community," McAndrews said. "They sent us an email asking if we could send pictures of all the graduates. Then, they had a producer manufacture the signs. They paid for them all, they put them all together, and delivered them to the high school."
Mary Anne Clancy, senior vice president of marketing and communications, said the bank decided several weeks ago to finance the printing of personalized lawn signs for students in the Amesbury, Triton Regional, Hamilton/Wenham and Beverly school districts.
Clancy added that the districts, which already bought lawn signs of their own, including Newburyport and Masconomet Regional, received a donation of $2,500 from the bank.
Institution for Savings President and CEO Michael Jones said in an email that his bank is happy to recognize the Class of 2020.
“I have a daughter graduating from Ipswich High School myself so I know how disappointing it is for all of them to have to forgo the end of their senior years as well as the special festivities," Jones said. "This is just our little gesture to say congratulations for a job well done!”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsvan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.