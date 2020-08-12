NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Adult & Community Education is hosting a writing contest in which people are asked to write about what they enjoyed, discovered or learned while staying home during the pandemic.
The theme is "The Silver Lining of Shelter at Home" and the entry fee is $25, including a $5 processing fee.
Writers, who must be at least 15 years old, can submit a short story, personal essay or poetry. The deadline is Friday.
Entries must be no longer than 500 words, double spaced and titled. Entries must be submitted by email and sent to Vicki Hendrickson at vhendrickson@newburyport.k12.ma.us.
Writers should send two copies — one anonymous and the other signed with contact information. Printed copies will be shredded after the contest. The judge will be announced.
Winning entries will be posted online. First prize, $100; second prize, $50; third prize, $25.
