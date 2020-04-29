Singer plans online benefit concert Thursday

NEWBURY — Award-winning singer and songwriter Don White comes to town Thursday to perform an online concert to benefit the Byfield Community Arts Center.
The free Zoom virtual concert is interactive – meaning laughter and applause will be heard as it happens.
There will be a virtual tip jar and any money donated will be split between the performer and the Cat in the Cradle Coffeehouse, which has been bringing live acoustic music to town for more than a decade.
White, a familiar face to Cat in the Cradle audiences, has released 10 CDs, three live DVDs, and a book called “Memoirs of a C Student.”
For 30 years, he has entertained audiences with his musical, vocal, comedic and storytelling skills.
White will stay on the Zoom platform after the 7 p.m. concert for a question-and-answer session for those interested.
Spots for the show are limited. Contact the center's website at www.byfieldcac.org to reserve a spot and receive the Zoom Meeting ID and password.
For more information about White’s work, visit www.donwhite.net.
