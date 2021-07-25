Singer records music video on Plum Island to raise awareness about climate change

NEWBURYPORT — Folk singer Liz Simmons traveled to Plum Island this spring to film a music video for her original song “When the Waters Rise,” co-written by Sarah Yanni of Freeport, Maine, and featured as the opening track on Simmons’ recent solo album release “Poets.”
Simmons said in a press release that her song and video "share the desire to bear witness to our receding shorelines, mourn the change and loss of what we once knew, celebrate the beauty, and vow to do all we can to protect our coastal ecosystems."
The video can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/WhenTheWatersRise.
The music video was produced, shot and edited by Harvard Street Productions: Joe Garfi of Groveland and Max Reid of Newburyport.
The song features the musical talents of Flynn Cohen, Andy Hall, Corey DiMario and Gabe Bradshaw, and is mixed and mastered by Ben Savage and Nick Cooke, respectively.
“Creating this video with Joe and Max was a labor of love for me,” Simmons said. “They are thoroughly professional and artistic throughout the process."
In 2005, Simmons received a bachelor of arts from Goddard College, where she studied American vernacular music of the 1920s and 1930s.
She then went on to found the folk/roots band Low Lily with her husband, Flynn Cohen, as well as perform alongside Long Time Courting, Hannah Sanders, EVA, Livingston Taylor, Tom Chapin and Melanie.
For more: www.LizSimmons.net.
