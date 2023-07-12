MERRIMAC — Singer-songwriter Jon Waterman presents "A Journey through the Roots of American Popular Music” on July 20 at 7 p.m. at Merrimac Public Library, 86 W. Main St.
The program consists of original songs and history, and explores characters and events at the roots of the blues, country, rock and other genres of American popular music.
The show is part of a series of programs created by Waterman called "Live Music Making History Live" designed to encourage the celebration and exploration of history through music.
The program is supported in part by a grant from the Merrimac Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council.
The event is free to the public.
