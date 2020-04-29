The Greater Newburyport/Bura Alliance, the sister city organization that has connected rural Bura, Kenya, to the Newburyport area since 1992, sprang into action this month to support its Kenyan partners to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Bura.
Community leaders in Bura identified public health sensitization as an urgent need in an area where the majority of people have no electricity or running water and may not have public health information because of a spotty internet and telephone network.
One of the coordinators of the work is Joseph Sholo, a young man studying community development at a nearby college.
Sholo, who lost his parents at a young age, attended high school with help from GNBA’s education program, which provides partial school fees and other supports to Bura’s most vulnerable students. He has gone on to become an inspiring young leader, coordinating community agriculture, apiculture and welfare projects.
Within three days of initial discussions with GNBA, Sholo assembled a team of volunteers, including Mary Kilei, GNBA’s coordinator in Bura; Allan Bahati, a communications specialist; Simon Mwakio, the area chief; Benson Mshila, a farmer who has been to Newburyport; Francis Kidisa, a public health specialist; Maria, a clinic health worker; and Father Terer, a local clergy member.
The team assessed the greatest needs and developed a plan for this emergency public health campaign. As soon as the district health office heard about the initiative, it sent a trainer to train the team on basic information about slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The GNBA subcommittee includes Norma Rushton and Janet McEntee, retired nurses, and Katie Nye, a program coordinator for the Massachusetts refugee resettlement program.
With funding voted by the GNBA membership, the group was at work by the second week in April on a 15-day public health campaign. The main activity centered around communicating information about social distancing, handwashing and proper use of masks.
This was done using a loudspeaker strapped to the top of a car, traveling throughout the area, which is comprised of 96 villages with a population of approximately 21,000. The team also developed informational materials that are being sent out via social media, particularly WhatsApp, which is widely used by Kenyans with access to smartphones.
The funding has also been used to purchase large quantities of concentrated soap, which the team has trained village elders to mix. The elders then distribute the soap to individual homes in their villages, advising families on handwashing technique and establishment of handwashing stations.
The Kenyan government has mandated the use of masks by all people in public, but has not provided masks to most people. After trying out patterns on their own sewing machines, GNBA members provided funding for masks that local tailors could make from scrap material. These masks have been used as patterns for the community to copy, to encourage use of readily available materials.
Through this initiative, Newburyporters and people from Bura have worked together to quickly address this deadly virus, and it showed the solidarity that all have felt in doing so.
This is something that has affected both communities, and GNBA members have drawn inspiration and a sense of connection from Bura partners. Chats have gone back and forth daily via WhatsApp. Newburyport and Bura residents have shared pictures and words of hope from GNBA members working on the front lines in North Shore hospitals, and videos of Bura people singing as they mix soap.
Pictures and a video of the Kenyan volunteers at work delivering the message and the mixing soap can be viewed on the GNBA website: www.masskenya.org.
The Greater Newburyport/Bura Alliance meets monthly and welcomes new members. Further information may be obtained on the website or by contacting GNBA member Joanna Hammond at 978-270-3941.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.